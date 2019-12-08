Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Uddhav-led Maha Dispensation Temporary One, a Stay Order Govt: BJP's Narayan Rane

Addressing a press conference in his home district Sindhudurg, Rane said the Congress-NCP-Sena government would not last long as these parties had come together only to protect their personal interests.

PTI

Updated:December 8, 2019, 6:47 PM IST
Uddhav-led Maha Dispensation Temporary One, a Stay Order Govt: BJP's Narayan Rane
File photo of BJP leader Narayan Rane.

Mumbai: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Rajya Sabha member and former Shiv Sena leader Narayan Rane on Sunday termed the Uddhav Thackeray-led government in Maharashtra as a "temporary" one only issuing "stay orders".

Addressing a press conference in his home district Sindhudurg, Rane said the Congress-Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)-Sena government would not last long as these parties had come together only to protect their personal interests.

"This is not a people's government, in fact it is a 'stay order' government. This government will not last long. The Sena, NCP and Congress have come to power only for personal interests," he said.

Since coming to power, Thackeray has ordered the review of several big-ticket infrastructure projects, including the multi-billion dollar Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project, and has stayed work on the Metro Line III car shed in green lung Aarey Colony in Mumbai.

"Ten days have passed (since swearing in on November 28), but the six ministers sworn in are yet to get portfolios. So far, not a single decision in the interest of the people

has been taken. This government is not good for the state," Rane said.

Attacking CM Thackeray, he said the former had no experience of holding a Constitutional post and claimed the Sena chief "understands nothing about the bureaucracy". "Development works of the state could come to a halt due to the working style of this government," he added.

The BJP-Sena had fought the October Assembly polls together, winning 161 seats jointly in the 288-member House. However, a stalemate on the sharing of the CM's post led to the break up of the alliance, leading to the Sena joining hands with Congress and NCP to form the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government.

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

