Uddhav Thackeray Appoints 36 District Guardian Ministers, Aaditya Gets Mumbai Suburban

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday appointed guardian ministers for all 36 districts with his son Aaditya getting the charge of Mumbai Suburban district.

Deputy Chief minister Ajit Pawar will be guardian minister for Pune. Textile minister Aslam Sheikh will be guardian minister of Mumbai City district.

The criteria followed was that parties which have the maximum number of MLAs in a particular district will get the guardian ministership of that district. The Shiv Sena, the Congress and the NCP are part of the Thackeray-led government.

Urban development minister Eknath Shinde will be guardian minister of Thane and Gadchiroli districts, while food and civil supplies minister Chhagan bhujbal will look after Nashik.

PWD minister Ashok Chavan will be in-charge of Nanded and Revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat of Kolhapur district.

The other appointments include: AditiTatkare (Raigad), Anil Parab (Ratnagiri), Uday Samant (Sindhudurg), Dada Bhuse (Palghar), Abdul Sattar (Dhule), KC Padvi (Nandurbar), Gulabrao Patil (Jalgaon), Hassan Mushrif (Ahmednagar), Balasaheb Patil (Satara), Jayant Patil (Sangli),

Dilip Walse Patil (Solapur), Subhash Desai (Aurangabad), Rajesh Tope (Jalna), Nawab Malik (Parbhani), Varsha Gaikwad (Hingoli), Dhananjay Munde (Beed), Shankarrao Gadakh (Osmanabad), Yashomati Thakur (Amravati), Bacchu Kadu (Akola), Shambhuraje Desai (Washim), Rajendra Shingne (Buldhana).

Sanjay Rathod (Yavatmal), Nitin Raut (Nagpur), Sunil Kedar (Wardha), Satej Patil (Bhandara), Anil Deshmukh (Gondia) and Vijay Wadettiwar (Chandrapur).

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.