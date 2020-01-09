Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Uddhav Thackeray Appoints 36 District Guardian Ministers, Aaditya Gets Mumbai Suburban

Deputy Chief minister Ajit Pawar will be guardian minister for Pune. Textile minister Aslam Sheikh will be guardian minister of Mumbai City district.

PTI

Updated:January 9, 2020, 8:46 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Uddhav Thackeray Appoints 36 District Guardian Ministers, Aaditya Gets Mumbai Suburban
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray greets his supporters after swearing-in as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, at Shivaji Park in Mumbai. (Image: PTI)

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday appointed guardian ministers for all 36 districts with his son Aaditya getting the charge of Mumbai Suburban district.

Deputy Chief minister Ajit Pawar will be guardian minister for Pune. Textile minister Aslam Sheikh will be guardian minister of Mumbai City district.

The criteria followed was that parties which have the maximum number of MLAs in a particular district will get the guardian ministership of that district. The Shiv Sena, the Congress and the NCP are part of the Thackeray-led government.

Urban development minister Eknath Shinde will be guardian minister of Thane and Gadchiroli districts, while food and civil supplies minister Chhagan bhujbal will look after Nashik.

PWD minister Ashok Chavan will be in-charge of Nanded and Revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat of Kolhapur district.

The other appointments include: AditiTatkare (Raigad), Anil Parab (Ratnagiri), Uday Samant (Sindhudurg), Dada Bhuse (Palghar), Abdul Sattar (Dhule), KC Padvi (Nandurbar), Gulabrao Patil (Jalgaon), Hassan Mushrif (Ahmednagar), Balasaheb Patil (Satara), Jayant Patil (Sangli),

Dilip Walse Patil (Solapur), Subhash Desai (Aurangabad), Rajesh Tope (Jalna), Nawab Malik (Parbhani), Varsha Gaikwad (Hingoli), Dhananjay Munde (Beed), Shankarrao Gadakh (Osmanabad), Yashomati Thakur (Amravati), Bacchu Kadu (Akola), Shambhuraje Desai (Washim), Rajendra Shingne (Buldhana).

Sanjay Rathod (Yavatmal), Nitin Raut (Nagpur), Sunil Kedar (Wardha), Satej Patil (Bhandara), Anil Deshmukh (Gondia) and Vijay Wadettiwar (Chandrapur).

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram