In Last Act of Maharashtra Drama, Uddhav Thackeray to Face Floor Test Tomorrow

The election for the post of Assembly speaker is also scheduled to be held tomorrow.

Updated:November 29, 2019, 4:46 PM IST
Mumbai: The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government of the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance will face a floor test in the Assembly on Saturday.

NCP leader Dilip Walse Patil, whose name was recommended to the governor by Uddhav Thackeray, will be the protem speaker.

Governor BS Koshyari has asked Thackeray to prove his majority by December 3. The alliance has claimed that they have the majority with a total of 170 seats in a House of 288.

Thackeray, who is also the Shiv Sena president, was sworn in as the chief minister on Thursday evening and hours later, presided over his government's first cabinet meeting.

Besides Thackeray, six other ministers — two each from the Sena, the Congress and the NCP - also took oath.

Former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis will be declared the leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly.

