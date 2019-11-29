In Last Act of Maharashtra Drama, Uddhav Thackeray to Face Floor Test Tomorrow
The election for the post of Assembly speaker is also scheduled to be held tomorrow.
The election for the post of Assembly speaker is also scheduled to be held tomorrow.
Mumbai: The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government of the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance will face a floor test in the Assembly on Saturday.
NCP leader Dilip Walse Patil, whose name was recommended to the governor by Uddhav Thackeray, will be the protem speaker.
Governor BS Koshyari has asked Thackeray to prove his majority by December 3. The alliance has claimed that they have the majority with a total of 170 seats in a House of 288.
Thackeray, who is also the Shiv Sena president, was sworn in as the chief minister on Thursday evening and hours later, presided over his government's first cabinet meeting.
Besides Thackeray, six other ministers — two each from the Sena, the Congress and the NCP - also took oath.
Former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis will be declared the leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 13: Balika Vadhu Actress Says Sidharth Never Spoke Nicely to Her During Shooting
- PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 Global Finals: How to Watch the Live Stream
- Tata Sky Cashback Offer: Who Says There Are No Long Duration Channel Packs?
- Meet the 'Spelfie': Everything You Need to Know About Selfies From Space
- 18,000-Year-Old Frozen 'Puppy' Discovered in Near-perfect Condition in Siberia