POLITICS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Uddhav Thackeray Makes Debut as Legislator, Takes Oath with 8 Others as MLCs

The Governor congratulated CM on his election as a member of Maharashtra Legislative Council. (ANI)

The Governor congratulated CM on his election as a member of Maharashtra Legislative Council. (ANI)

At a function held at Vidhan Bhawan in south Mumbai, Council Chairman Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar administered the oath to Uddhav Thackeray and others who were elected unopposed to the Upper House on May 14.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 18, 2020, 3:05 PM IST
Share this:

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday took oath as a member of the Legislative Council.

At a function held at Vidhan Bhawan in south Mumbai, Council Chairman Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar administered the oath to Thackeray and others who were elected unopposed to the Upper House on May 14.

They include Council Deputy Chairperson and Shiv Sena leader Neelam Gorhe, four candidates of BJP Ranjitsinh Mohite Patil, Gopichand Padalkar, Praveen Datke and Ramesh Karad, NCPs Shashikant Shinde and Amol Mitkari and Rajesh Rathod of the Congress.

The nine seats fell vacant on April 24.

The 288-member Legislative Assembly was the electoral college for the biennial elections to the nine seats.

With this election, 59-year-old Thackeray, who is also the president of Shiv Sena, makes his debut as a legislator.

He was sworn in as chief minister on November 28 last year and required to become a member of either House of the legislature before May 27.

Thackeray's son Aaditya is a member of the Legislative Assembly and also a minister in the three-party alliance government led by him.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading