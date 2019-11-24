Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Uddhav Thackeray Meets 'Renaissance Man' Sharad Pawar, NCP Says Game On

The Shiv Sena on Saturday approached the Supreme Court against the 'arbitrary and malafide actions/decisions' of Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari of swearing in Fadnavis.

PTI

Updated:November 24, 2019, 6:46 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Uddhav Thackeray Meets 'Renaissance Man' Sharad Pawar, NCP Says Game On
Uddhav Thackeray addressing NCP MLAs in Mumbai.

Mumbai: The new-found bonhomie between the NCP and Shiv Sena was on display on Sunday after Uddhav Thackeray met Sharad Pawar at a Mumbai luxury hotel where NCP MLAs were lodged amid the high ongoing political drama in Maharashtra.

Incidentally, NCP spokesperson Clyde Crasto dubbed Pawar, the 20-year-old party's founder, as 'Renaissance Man', even as Thackeray met the NCP chief at the suburban hotel bearing the same name.

"Hey BJP, Game on. Our 'Renaissance Man' v/s your modern day so-called 'Chanakya'. Bring it on," Crasto tweeted. Earlier in the day, NCP leader and Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar assured Prime Minister Narendra Modi that he would work hard for people of the state.

Responding to Ajit Pawar's tweet, Crasto tweeted, "Dear Ajit Dada, Nice to see you reply to our Hon. PM's good wishes but just want to remind you that you are being wished because you left the hands of the Man who held your hand & taught you how to walk in your personal & political life.

Wishing you the best for the future." The Sena-NCP bonhomie was also seen after Shiv Sena leaders Eknath Shinde and Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray's Man Friday Milind Narvekar on Saturday caught Sanjay Bansod, NCP MLA from Udgir, who was set to fly out of Mumbai.

There was speculation that he was on his way to Delhi. The buzz on social media was Bansod was missing. Shinde and Narvekar had then taken Bansod to the YB Chavan centre in south Mumbai where an NCP meet was underway.

In a stunning turn of events in Maharashtra, BJP's Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday returned as Chief Minister propped up by Ajit Pawar, who was made his deputy, just hours after the new alliance of Shiv Sena, the NCP and the Congress reached a consensus that Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will be their chief ministerial candidate.

The Shiv Sena approached the Supreme Court against the "arbitrary and malafide actions/decisions" of Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari of swearing in Fadnavis.

Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar were sworn in by Koshyari at 8 am at a hush hush ceremony here after dramatic midnight developments, leading to the lifting of the President's rule in Maharashtra.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram