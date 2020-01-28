Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Uddhav Thackeray Praises Devendra Fadnavis, Nitin Gadkari at Metro Line Inauguration

Thackeray, who is also president of the Shiv Sena, the BJP's former ally, said both leaders, who hail from Nagpur, should work hand in hand for development of Maharashtra. He was speaking after inauguration of Nagpur Metro's Aqua Line.

PTI

January 28, 2020, 6:02 PM IST
Uddhav Thackeray Praises Devendra Fadnavis, Nitin Gadkari at Metro Line Inauguration
File photo of Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray.

Nagpur: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday praised his predecessor Devendra Fadnavis and Union minister Nitin Gadkari, both BJP leaders, for initiatives taken by them for development of the state.

Thackeray, who is also president of the Shiv Sena, the BJP's former ally, said both leaders, who hail from Nagpur, should work hand in hand for development of Maharashtra. He was speaking after inauguration of Nagpur Metro's Aqua Line.

Thackeray, Gadkari and Union Minister for Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri inaugurated the 11km corridor between Lokmanya Nagar-Sitabuldi interchange. Puri took part in the inauguration through video link from Delhi.

With the inauguration of Aqua Line (East-west corridor), 25km of Nagpur Metro project (two third of the total length) has become operational.

Thackeray praised Gadkari for fulfilling Sena founder and his father late Bal Thackeray's dream of having a sea bridge linking Worli in south Mumbai to Bandra, a western suburb. The cable-stayed bridge was inaugurated in 2009.

The 4.8-km-long, eight-lane sea bridge was conceived during Gadkari's tenure as PWD minister in Maharashtra's first Shiv Sena-BJP government (1995-99).

On a lighter note, Thackeray said, "Though we could not sit together in one vehicle, at least we have come together on this occasion (for metro line inauguration), apparently referring to collapse of the saffron alliance.

Thackeray also praised and thanked Fadnavis, a former BJP chief minister, for efforts taken by him for development of Maharashtra during his tenure (2014-19).

"I am saying from my heart that I don't want to take credit of this good work and want to give credit to all who have worked hard for this project," he said.

"In politics when it comes to taking credit for work then a politician is not a politician if does not take credit for a work. But, I want to humbly say we do not want to take credit but just blessings of people, said Thackeray.

The chief minister expressed the hope that both state and central governments will work together for development of Maharashtra.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
