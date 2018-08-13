English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Uddhav Thackeray Suspends 2 Shiv Sena Leaders for Indulging in 'Malpractices'
The move is being looked at as a measure to cleanse the party of unscrupulous elements who defame the cadre.
File photo of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray. (PTI)
Mumbai: Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on Monday suspended two party leaders for indulging in 'malpractices'.
According to a source, Jagdish Shetty was expelled for allegedly seeking bribe in party's name, while Deepak Sawant apparently snooped on a senior leader due to personal rivalry.
The move is being seen as a measure to cleanse the party of unscrupulous elements who defame the cadre.
Earlier, the party had expelled 26 party leaders and workers for rebelling ahead of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections. Some of the prominent leaders who were expelled are deputy leader Dashrath Shirke, former corporator Shubhangi Shirke, former zonal head Sudhir More (Ghatkopar), Mahesh Sawant, the shakha pramukh from Prabhadevi.
