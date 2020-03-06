Uddhav Thackeray to Make Promised Ayodhya Visit as Maharashtra Govt Completes 100 Days

Lucknow: Uddhav Thackeray will visit Ayodhya on Saturday with his family in the first trip since he took oath as Maharashtra chief minister.

Thackeray is expected to perform an 'aarti' on the bank of Saryu River. Speaking to the media ahead of the visit, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said, “On the completion of 100 days of Maharashtra government, Thackeray will visit Ayodhya to pay homage to Ram Lalla.”

Other senior Shiv Sena leaders have arrived in Ayodhya and are actively monitoring the arrangements for Thackeray's visit. Raut also met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the Lok Bhawan in Lucknow on Thursday to discuss the arrangements.

A special train of 'Shiv Sainiks' is believed to be reaching the town ahead of Thackeray's visit. Other leaders from Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress are also likely to accompany the Maharashtra Chief Minister in the visit.

Thackeray had visited Ayodhya following Shiv Sena's stellar performance in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. However, he had promised a visit to Ayodhya on November 24 after the NCP core committee resolved to form an alternative government in the state. The promised visit had been held off since then.

Following the political turmoil in the state, the Shiv Sena subsequently joined hands with the NCP and Congress to form a coalition government.

Thackeray was sworn in as the chief minister on November 28 last year.