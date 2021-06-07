Uddhav Thackeray to Meet PM Modi Tomorrow, Likely to Discuss Maratha Quota, Covid Relief, GST Returns

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will be meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Tuesday.

Likely discussions include Maratha reservation, covid relief package, GST returns for the state, among other issues.

The Chief Minister’s Office had officially sought timing from PMO a few days back. Thackeray will be meeting Modi at 11am.

Modi had spoken to Maharashtra Chief Minister last month on the Cyclone Tauktae related situation in the state. He had also reviewed the preparedness to deal with the cyclone’s fallout in a high-level meeting which was attended by several ministries and agencies concerned.

The PM had called up more than 20 Chief Ministers last month for one-on-one conversations, in a departure from the practice of organising a video-conference meeting with multiple CMs, as he last did almost a month ago on April 23 amidst the second wave of Covid-19. Since May 6, the PM began calling up CMs individually to discuss strategies against Covid, seek their suggestions, and intervene directly to try and fulfil demands most of them had for more oxygen or vaccines — depending on the availability.

Meanwhile, amid opposition BJP’s criticism over the duration of his visit to cyclone-hit Konkan region of Maharashtra, Thackeray had last month said that he was at least taking stock of the situation on the ground and not conducting an aerial survey in a helicopter. His remarks were apparently aimed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who recently conducted an aerial survey in Gujarat, where cyclone Tauktae wreaked havoc earlier this week.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here