Uddhav Thackeray's Father-in-law Madhav Patankar Passes Away at 76

File photo of Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and his wife Rashmi Thackeray.
- PTI
- Last Updated: June 15, 2020, 12:39 PM IST
Madhav Patankar, the father-in-law of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, died at a private hospital here on Monday, an official from the medical facility said.
A senior Shiv Sena leader also confirmed the news of death of 76-year-old Patankar after prolonged illness.
His daughter Rashmi Thackeray is the wife of the state chief minister and is also the editor of Shiv Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana'.
