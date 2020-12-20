UDF and LDF 'Unholy Alliance' Spoil BJP's Chances to Form Councils in Local Bodies, Says Surendran

The BJP in Kerala on Sunday alleged that the Congress-led UDF and the CPI(M)-led LDF have forged an "unholy alliance" to spoil its chances to form councils in at least 25 local bodies where it emerged as single largest party in the just concluded civic polls. Hitting out at both the fronts for their "adjustment politics" to check BJP's rise in the southern state, party state chief K Surendran warned that his party will be able to ensure the defeat of many top leaders of both the fronts in the upcoming Assembly polls, if they go ahead with such "unholy alliance." He claimed that the BJP has emerged as the single largest party in around 25 panchayats.

"But the Congress and the CPI(M) have reached an understanding to form alliances in these panchayats to keep the BJP out of power. In some local bodies in Kasaragod district, the UDF, LDF and the SDPI have come together to spoil the BJP's chance," Surendran said.

He also alleged that deliberate cross-voting was done by the Congress and the CPI(M) in over 1,200 wards/divisions to defeat the BJP there in the civic polls. "We will not sit idle during the Assembly polls. We will certainly retaliate…

Many heavy weights of both the fronts won't see the Assembly, if they continue to cooperate each other to spoil the BJP's chances of forming councils in the local bodies," Surendran told a press conference here. Surendran accused senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala of playing a "key role" in architecting cross voting to ensure that the BJP's defeat in 1200 wards/divisions in the recent civic polls.

The indication of strategic voting to ensure the defeat of senior leaders of CPI(M) and the Congress to avenge their 'anti-BJP alliance' that keep the saffron party out of power in local bodies came a day after the top brass of the Sangh outfits met in Kochi to discuss the performance of the party in the recently held local body polls. The BJP has won over 1600 seats in the local bodies–23 per cent more seats than it secured in the previous civic polls.

Addressing the elected BJP members from Ernakulam district here on Saturday, BJP state vice president K S Radhakrishnan had claimed that as the statistics of voting in the civic polls, the party has secured over 30,000 votes in 30 Assembly seats, and over 25,000 votes in 33 constituencies. He called upon the party workers to work hard to win these Assembly seats in the polls next year.

Surendran's rivals in the BJP have alleged that it was due to the rift between him and party state vice president Sobha Surendran that the party could not perform very well in the elections. Sobha had not campaigned in the elections allegedly due to her differences with the state party chief.

She had reportedly complained to the central leadership that she was being sidelined in the party by Surendran.