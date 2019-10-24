Udgir Election Results 2019 Live Updates ( Udaygiri ): Bansode Sanjay Baburao of NCP Leads

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

237. Udgir ( ( Udaygiri ) ), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Marathwada region and Latur district of Maharashtra and is part of Latur Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (Scheduled Caste) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 23.93% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 2.36%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 77.26%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,99,111 eligible electors, of which 1,58,937 were male, 1,40,174 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 700 service voters had also registered to vote.

Udgir Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME NCP 3301 50.05% Bansode Sanjay Baburao LEADING BJP 2821 42.77% Anil Sadashiv Kamble VBA 239 3.62% Atul Abhimanyu Dhaware BSP 59 0.89% Kashinath Gunaji Kale NOTA 46 0.70% Nota BVA 23 0.35% Sanjay Sopanrao Kamble IND 23 0.35% Balaji Hiraman Gadkar IND 19 0.29% Shobha Sushil Motiram IND 18 0.27% Narasinha Pandurangrao Ghone IND 16 0.24% Kamlakar Prabhakar Kamble IND 13 0.20% Dhondiba Irba Namwad IND 11 0.17% Pradeep Pralhad Kamble BMKP 7 0.11% Balaji Keshav Kamble

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,71,610 eligible electors, of which 1,45,613 were male, 1,25,997 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 700 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,46,273.

Udgir has an elector sex ratio of 881.95.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Sudhakar Sangram Bhalerao of BJP won in this seat by defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 24894 votes which was 14.63% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 39.18% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Sudhakar Sangram Bhalerao of BJP won in this seat by defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 17277 votes which was 10.95% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 46.8% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 237. Udgir Assembly segment of Latur Lok Sabha constituency. Latur Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 14 contestants and in 2009 elections 20 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 59.64%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 62.66%, while it was 64.07 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -3.02%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 315 polling stations in 237. Udgir constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 297.

Extent: 237. Udgir constituency comprises of the following areas of Latur district of Maharashtra: Jalkot Tehsil, Udgir Tehsil.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Udgir is: 18.449 77.1045.

