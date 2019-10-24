Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Maharashtra Assembly Elections

0/288 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ YSRCP+ TDP+ INC+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats

Haryana Assembly Elections

0/90 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ BJD+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Udgir Election Results 2019 Live Updates ( Udaygiri ): Bansode Sanjay Baburao of NCP Leads

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Udgir (उदगीर, Udaygiri) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

News18 Election Results Hub | News18.com

Updated:October 24, 2019, 10:51 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

LiveStatus

Party
Candidate Name Refresh Data refresh
NCP
Bansode Sanjay Baburao
LEADING

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Detailed Results
Udgir Election Results 2019 Live Updates ( Udaygiri ): Bansode Sanjay Baburao of NCP Leads
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Udgir (उदगीर, Udaygiri) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

237. Udgir ( ( Udaygiri ) ), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Marathwada region and Latur district of Maharashtra and is part of Latur Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (Scheduled Caste) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 23.93% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 2.36%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 77.26%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,99,111 eligible electors, of which 1,58,937 were male, 1,40,174 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 700 service voters had also registered to vote.

Udgir Election Results

  • 2019 Results
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
NCP
3301
50.05%
Bansode Sanjay Baburao
BJP
2821
42.77%
Anil Sadashiv Kamble
VBA
239
3.62%
Atul Abhimanyu Dhaware
BSP
59
0.89%
Kashinath Gunaji Kale
NOTA
46
0.70%
Nota
BVA
23
0.35%
Sanjay Sopanrao Kamble
IND
23
0.35%
Balaji Hiraman Gadkar
IND
19
0.29%
Shobha Sushil Motiram
IND
18
0.27%
Narasinha Pandurangrao Ghone
IND
16
0.24%
Kamlakar Prabhakar Kamble
IND
13
0.20%
Dhondiba Irba Namwad
IND
11
0.17%
Pradeep Pralhad Kamble
BMKP
7
0.11%
Balaji Keshav Kamble

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,71,610 eligible electors, of which 1,45,613 were male, 1,25,997 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 700 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,46,273.

Udgir has an elector sex ratio of 881.95.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Sudhakar Sangram Bhalerao of BJP won in this seat by defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 24894 votes which was 14.63% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 39.18% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Sudhakar Sangram Bhalerao of BJP won in this seat by defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 17277 votes which was 10.95% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 46.8% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 237. Udgir Assembly segment of Latur Lok Sabha constituency. Latur Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 14 contestants and in 2009 elections 20 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 59.64%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 62.66%, while it was 64.07 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -3.02%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 315 polling stations in 237. Udgir constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 297.

Extent: 237. Udgir constituency comprises of the following areas of Latur district of Maharashtra: Jalkot Tehsil, Udgir Tehsil.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Udgir is: 18.449 77.1045.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Udgir results.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram