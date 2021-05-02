Udhagamandalam Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Ganesh R of INC Leading

Udhagamandalam

UDHAGAMANDALAM, WEST

108. Udhagamandalam (उधगमंडम), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West region and The Nilgiris district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with Karnataka (Chamrajnagar District), Kerala (Malappuram, Palakkad Districts). Udhagamandalam is part of 19. Nilgiris Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Semi Urban constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 27.75%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 85.65%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,05,882 eligible electors, of which 98,690 were male, 1,07,186 female and 6 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Udhagamandalam in 2021 is 1086.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,02,898 eligible electors, of which 98,560 were male, 1,04,334 female and 4 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,72,086 eligible electors, of which 86,023 were male, 86,063 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Udhagamandalam in 2016 was 1,057. In 2011, there were 887.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Ganesh, R. of INC won in this seat by defeating Vinoth of AIADMK by a margin of 10,418 votes which was 7.43% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 48.34% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Budhichandhiran of AIADMK won in this seat defeating Ganesh.R of INC by a margin of 7,545 votes which was 6.15% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 50.22% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, DMK got the most votes in 108. Udhagamandalam Assembly segment of Nilgiris Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Nilgiris Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and DMK won the Nilgiris Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 11 contestants and there were 11 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Udhagamandalam are: Ganesh, R (INC), Bhojarajan, M (BJP), Dr Suresh Babu, S (MNM), Lakshmanan, T (AMMK), Jayakumar, A (NTK), Arokiyanathan, B (IND), Krishnamurthi, B (IND), A Sardar Babu (IND), Vinothkumar, M A (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 67.82%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 69.14%, while it was 71.29% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 108. Udhagamandalam constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 237. In 2011 there were 193 polling stations.

EXTENT:

108. Udhagamandalam constituency comprises of the following areas of The Nilgiris district of Tamil Nadu: Kundah Taluk Udhagamandalam Taluk (Part) Kadanad, Ebbanad, Kukkal, Kagguchi, Thuneri, Hullathi, Nanjanad, Udhagamandalam and Thummanatti villages. Sholur (TP) and Udhagamandalam (M). Coonoor Taluk (Part) Ketti (TP).. It shares an inter-state border with The Nilgiris.

The total area covered by Udhagamandalam is 896 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Udhagamandalam is: 11°23’36.6"N 76°40’32.2"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Udhagamandalam results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021.

Constituency-Wise Election Results LIVE: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam | Puducherry

LIVE Blogs: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam