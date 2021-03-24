Udharbond Candidate List: Key Contests in Udharbond Assembly Constituency of Assam

Udharbond Assembly constituency in Cachar district of Assam goes to the polls on Thursday, April 1, 2021. Udharbond seat is part of the Silchar Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Barak Valley region of Assam.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Mihir Kanti Shome of BJP won from this seat beating Ajit Singh of INC by a margin of 8,606 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Ajit Singh of INC won from this this constituency defeating Surendra Prasad Sinha of BJP by a margin of 44,435 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Silchar Parliamentary constituency BJP was ahead in the Udharbond Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls INC led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Udharbond constituency are: Mihir Kanti Shome of BJP, Ajit Singh of CONG, Aimul Haque Lashkar of AJP