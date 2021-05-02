Udharbond Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Udharbond Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

12. Udharbond (उधरबोंड), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Barak Valley region and Cachar district of Assam. It shares a border with . Udharbond is part of 2. Silchar Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of %. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 80.36%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 1,63,771 eligible electors, of which 82,627 were male, 81,144 female and registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Udharbond in 2021 is 982.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,40,920 eligible electors, of which 73,784 were male, 67,136 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Assam Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,27,219 eligible electors, of which 66,453 were male, 60,766 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Udharbond in 2016 was 313. In 2011, there were 261.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Assam Assembly elections, Mihir Kanti Shome of BJP won in this seat by defeating Ajit Singh of INC by a margin of 8,606 votes which was 7.67% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 48.33% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Ajit Singh of INC won in this seat defeating Surendra Prasad Sinha of BJP by a margin of 44,435 votes which was 48.08% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 61.41% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 12. Udharbond Assembly segment of Silchar Lok Sabha constituency. INC won the Silchar Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Silchar Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 7 contestants and there were 10 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Assam Assembly elections from Udharbond are: Ajit Singh (INC), Mihir Kanti Shome (BJP), Aynul Hoque Laskar (AJP), Debojyoti Bhattacharjee (IND), Rahul Roy (IND), Subrata Mazumder (IND), Suman Das (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Assam Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 79.02%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 79.59%, while it was 72.65% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Assam Assembly elections 2021 on Thursday, April 1, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 12. Udharbond constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 161. In 2011 there were 153 polling stations.

EXTENT:

12. Udharbond constituency comprises of the following areas of Cachar district of Assam: Udharbond thana and circle Nos. 32 (Part) and 33 in Silchar thana and circle Nos. 44, 45 and 46 in Lakhipur thana and circle No. 32 (Part) in Sonai thana in Silchar sub-division.. It shares an inter-state border with Cachar.

The total area covered by Udharbond is 615 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Udharbond is: 24°56’58.6"N 92°57’52.9"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Udharbond results. Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Assam Assembly elections 2021.

Constituency-Wise Election Results LIVE: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam | Puducherry

LIVE Blogs: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam