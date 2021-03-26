Police Complaint Filed Against Udhayanidhi Stalin for 'Stealing Brick' from AIIMS Madurai Campus

A BJP member has filed a police complaint against DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin for stealing a brick from the AIIMS Madurai campus. During a rally in Vilathikulam, Udhayanidhi Stalin said, “Do you remember the AIIMS Hospital AIADMK and BJP built three years ago? I’ve brought it with myself," as he exhibited a brick to the public.

After the picture of him mocking the ruling parties went viral, Needhipandian, a member of BJP, filed a complaint against Stalin claiming that he stole a brick from the AIIMS Madurai campus.

The complaint said, “To build an AIIMS Hospital in Thoppur, Madurai, Honourable Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi laid the foundation 27.01.2019. About two years later, in December 2020, construction of the surrounding wall begun. The secretary of the DMK youth wing, Udhayanidhi Stalin has stolen a brick from AIIMS Madurai, which is a protected property. On 25.03.2021, he even admitted to this act by exhibiting the brick to the public."

“According to the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 380, this is a punishable act. Hence, the stolen brick must be retrieved, and Udhayanidhi Stalin must be punished according to the law," it further read.

Responding to the allegations, DMK spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai said, “This shows the calibre of the BJP in Tamil Nadu. It doesn’t qualify for a complain."