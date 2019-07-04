Take the pledge to vote

Udhayanidhi Stalin, Son of DMK Chief, Appointed Youth Wing Secretary

The 41-year-old actor has been active in politics for the last two years and has been participating in the party's public meetings and rallies.

Poornima Murali | CNN-News18

Updated:July 4, 2019, 9:00 PM IST
Udhayanidhi Stalin, Son of DMK Chief, Appointed Youth Wing Secretary
MK Stalin with his son Udhayanidhi.
Chennai: Udhayanidhi Stalin, son of DMK President MK Stalin, has formally entered the ranks of the DMK and has assumed the charge of secretary of party’s Youth Wing. The post was held by his father for over 35 years, from 1985 to 2017.

Several district secretaries had reportedly urged Stalin to appoint his son as yoth wing’s secretary. Udhayanidhi was one of the star campaigners of the DMK during 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The 41-year-old actor has been active in politics for the last two years and has been participating in the party's public meetings and rallies.

"Campaigning during elections alone is not politics. I have been in politics since my childhood days. I have participated in campaigns along with my grandfather and father. I have started speaking in DMK's public meetings. I will actively participate in party's public events,” Udhayanidhi had told CNN-News18 in Januray 2018.

The induction of Udhayanidhi was a carefully crafted integration. Even as his name and photograph started popping up in party posters, the high command never gave a sign that the scion was being considered for any post in the DMK. It was only after the announcement of Lok Sabha result that the efforts to elevate Udhayanidhi began in the earnest.

The move is significant as both the ADMK and the DMK were criticised for the number of dynasts who got tickets in the Lok sabha polls. With Uhayanidhin, six members of the Karunanidhi family have entered into the ranks of the DMK.

