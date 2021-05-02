Udma Election Result 2021 Live Updates: C H Kunhambu of CPIM Leading

3. Udma (उडमा), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Malabar region and Kasaragod district of Kerala. It shares a border with . Udma is part of 1. Kasaragod Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 7.98%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 89.85%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,14,209 eligible electors, of which 1,04,627 were male, 1,09,580 female and 2 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Udma in 2021 is 1047.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,99,962 eligible electors, of which 97,220 were male, 1,02,742 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Kerala Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,73,529 eligible electors, of which 83,823 were male, 89,636 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Udma in 2016 was 133. In 2011, there were 88.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly elections, K Kunhiraman of CPIM won in this seat by defeating K Sudhakaran of INC by a margin of 3,832 votes which was 2.38% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPIM had a vote share of 43.94% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, K.Kunhiraman of CPIM won in this seat defeating Adv. C K Sreedharan of INC by a margin of 11,380 votes which was 8.85% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPIM had a vote share of 47.93% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 3. Udma Assembly segment of Kasaragod Lok Sabha constituency. CPIM won the Kasaragod Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Kasaragod Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 11 contestants and there were 7 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections from Udma are: C H Kunhambu (CPIM), Balakrishnan Periye (INC), A Velayudhan (BJP), Govindan B Alinthaze (APOI), Kunhambu K S/O Kuttappan K C (IND), Rameshan K (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 75.53%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 80.48%, while it was 74.17% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Kerala Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 3. Udma constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 161. In 2011 there were 152 polling stations.

EXTENT:

3. Udma constituency comprises of the following areas of Kasaragod district of Kerala: Bedadka, Chemnad, Delampady, Kuttikole and Muliyar Panchayats in Kasaragod Taluk and Pallikere, Pullur-Periya and Udma Panchayats in Hosdurg Taluk.. It shares an inter-state border with Kasaragod.

The total area covered by Udma is 460 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Udma is: 12°28’34.0"N 75°09’06.5"E.

