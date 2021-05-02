Udumalaipettai Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

125. Udumalaipettai (उदुमलाईपट्टी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West region and Tiruppur district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with . Udumalaipettai is part of 21. Pollachi Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Semi Urban constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 17.5%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 79.1%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,69,728 eligible electors, of which 1,30,278 were male, 1,39,428 female and 22 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Udumalaipettai in 2021 is 1070.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,48,679 eligible electors, of which 1,21,494 were male, 1,27,165 female and 20 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,00,450 eligible electors, of which 1,00,346 were male, 1,00,104 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Udumalaipettai in 2016 was 64. In 2011, there were 64.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Radhakrishnan. K of AIADMK won in this seat by defeating Muthu. Mu. Ka of DMK by a margin of 5,687 votes which was 3.11% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 44.73% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Pollachi Jayaraman. V of AIADMK won in this seat defeating Ilamparrithi. T of KNMK by a margin of 44,560 votes which was 28.41% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 60.87% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, DMK got the most votes in 125. Udumalaipettai Assembly segment of Pollachi Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Pollachi Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and DMK won the Pollachi Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 10 contestants and there were 7 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Udumalaipettai are: Kumar,K (BSP), Thennarasu,K (INC), Radhakrishnan,K (AIADMK), Krishnan,T (APTADMK), Nachammal,K (AMAK), Palanisamy,R (AMMK), Babu Ranjendra Prasad,A (NTK), Srinithi,V (MNM), Ashokkumar,S (IND), Arumugam,P (IND), Umar Ali,D (IND), Elsy,C (IND), Karthikeyan,S (IND), Dhivya,D (IND), Rajini,K (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 71.31%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 73.69%, while it was 78.32% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 125. Udumalaipettai constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 283. In 2011 there were 247 polling stations.

EXTENT:

125. Udumalaipettai constituency comprises of the following areas of Tiruppur district of Tamil Nadu: Udumalaipettai Taluk (Part) Kosavampalayam, Veedampatti, Moongiltholuvu, Amandakadavu, Kuppampalayam, Periapatti, Poolavadi, Athukinathupatti, Kondampatti, Anikkadavu, Virugalpatti, Iluppanagaram, Kongalnagaram, Pudupalayam, Pannaikinar, Dhoddampatti, Gudimangalam, Somavarapatti, Vadugapalayam, Periakottai, Udumalpet, Kurunjeri, Chinnaveerampatti, Kottamangalam, Ponneri, Vagatholuvu and Pukkulam villages. Udumalaipettai (M). Pollachi Taluk (Part) Seelakkampatti, Nallampalli, S. Malayandipatnam, Gomangalam, Gomangalampudur, Sinjuvadi, Koolanaickenpatti, Kolarpatti, Kanjampatti, Thenkumarapalayam, Veeralpatti, Thondamuthur, Dhalavaipalayam, S. Ponnapuram, Unjavelampatti, Solapalayam, Z. Kottampatti, Kondegoundenpalayam, Mulanur, Avaleppampatti, Gollapatti, A. Nagoor, Poosaripatti, Boligoundenpalayam, Eripatti, Thippampatti, Kallipatti, Makkinampatti, Nathukkalpalayam and Palayur villages. Samathur (TP), Chinnampalayam (CT), Suleeswaranpatti (TP) and Zamin Uthukuli (TP).. It shares an inter-state border with Tiruppur.

The total area covered by Udumalaipettai is 594 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Udumalaipettai is: 10°40’03.4"N 77°08’15.0"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Udumalaipettai results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021.

Constituency-Wise Election Results LIVE: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam | Puducherry

LIVE Blogs: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam