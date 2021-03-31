Udumbanchola Candidate List: Key Contests in Udumbanchola Assembly Constituency of Kerala

Udumbanchola Assembly constituency in Idukki district of Kerala goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Udumbanchola seat is part of the Idukki Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Cochin region of Kerala.

In the 2016 Assembly elections M.M. Mani of CPM won from this seat beating Adv.Senapathy Venu of INC by a margin of 1,109 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections K.K.Jayachandran of CPM won from this this constituency defeating Adv.Jossy Sebastian of INC by a margin of 9,833 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Idukki Parliamentary constituency INC was ahead in the Udumbanchola Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls IND led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Udumbanchola constituency are: M. M. Mani of CPI(M), E. M. Augusthy of CONG, Santhosh Madhavan of BDJS