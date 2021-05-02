Udumbanchola Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

89. Udumbanchola (उडुंबनचोला), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Cochin region and Idukki district of Kerala. It shares a border with Tamilnadu (Theni District). Udumbanchola is part of 13. Idukki Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 9.56%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 92.2%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 1,67,459 eligible electors, of which 82,989 were male, 84,470 female and registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Udumbanchola in 2021 is 1018.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,66,770 eligible electors, of which 82,313 were male, 84,457 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Kerala Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,53,563 eligible electors, of which 76,951 were male, 76,612 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Udumbanchola in 2016 was 251. In 2011, there were 177.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly elections, M.M. Mani of CPIM won in this seat by defeating Adv.Senapathy Venu of INC by a margin of 1,109 votes which was 0.88% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPIM had a vote share of 40.32% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, K.K.Jayachandran of CPIM won in this seat defeating Adv.Jossy Sebastian of INC by a margin of 9,833 votes which was 8.89% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPIM had a vote share of 51.48% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 89. Udumbanchola Assembly segment of Idukki Lok Sabha constituency. IND won the Idukki Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, IND got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Idukki Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 4 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 8 contestants and there were 6 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections from Udumbanchola are: Adv E M Augusthy (INC), A C Biju (BSP), M M Mani (CPIM), Santhosh Madhavan (BDJS)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 73.33%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 75.57%, while it was 72% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Kerala Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 89. Udumbanchola constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 158. In 2011 there were 157 polling stations.

EXTENT:

89. Udumbanchola constituency comprises of the following areas of Idukki district of Kerala: Erattayar, Karunapuram, Nedumkandam, Pampadumpara, Rajakkad, Rajakumari, Santhanpara, Senapathy, Udumbanchola and Vandanmedu Panchayats in Udumbanchola Taluk.. It shares an inter-state border with Idukki.

The total area covered by Udumbanchola is 521 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Udumbanchola is: 9°50’32.6"N 77°09’50.8"E.

