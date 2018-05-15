Udupi Election Results 2018 Live Updates (Udipi): BJP's K.Raghupathi Bhat Won

Live Status BJP K.Raghupathi Bhat Won

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed) RESULTS 2018 The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above

Udupi (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Udupi district and Coastal Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Udupi Chikmagalur Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.There are a total of 2,03,804 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 98,759 are male, 1,05,015 female and 3 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 106.31 and the approximate literacy rate is 91%INC won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 39,524 votes (28.55%) securing 62.75% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 76.56%.BJP won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 2,479 votes (2.1%) registering 50.02% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 77.72%.Check the table below for Udupi live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:(Catch all the live updates of all Karnataka Assembly election results on our. Get detailed results ofto know which candidate/party has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you put on the psephologist's hat. Know interesting