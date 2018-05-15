GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Udupi Election Results 2018 Live Updates (Udipi): BJP's K.Raghupathi Bhat Won

Live election result of 120 Udupi constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Udipi MLA.

News18.com

Updated:May 15, 2018, 2:23 PM IST
Udupi (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Udupi district and Coastal Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Udupi Chikmagalur Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.

There are a total of 2,03,804 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 98,759 are male, 1,05,015 female and 3 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 106.31 and the approximate literacy rate is 91%
Live Status BJP K.Raghupathi Bhat Won
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

RESULTS 2018
The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above

Party Votes Polled % Votes CANDIDATE NAME
BJP8494652.31%K.Raghupathi Bhat
INC7290244.89%Pramod Madhwaraj
JD(S)13610.84%Birthi Gangadhar Bhandary
NOTA10890.67%Nota
SHS6050.37%Madhukar Mudradi
AIMEP4010.25%Y.S.Vishwanath
IND3940.24%Sudheer Kanchan
IND3860.24%Mahesha Thadekallu
BRPP3210.20%Shekhar Havanje

INC won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 39,524 votes (28.55%) securing 62.75% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 76.56%.

BJP won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 2,479 votes (2.1%) registering 50.02% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 77.72%.

Check the table below for Udupi live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:

(Catch all the live updates of all Karnataka Assembly election results on our LIVE blog. Get detailed results of each and every seat of the Vidhan Souda to know which candidate/party has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you put on the psephologist's hat. Know interesting facts and trivia about elections in Karnataka.)

