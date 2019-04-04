Ugadi Gift or Poll Effect? Andhra Farmers & Women Benefit as Schemes Get Sudden Push

Weeks before polls, lakhs of beneficiaries under various schemes in Andhra Pradesh have received thousands of rupees in their bank accounts.Nearly 97 lakh women, who are members of DWCRA groups in the state, received Rs 4,000 each in their accounts on Thursday as a part of third installment of 'Pasupu Kukuma' scheme. Since banks have holidays from April 5 to 7, the amount was credited before time.Telugu Desam Party president and CM Chandrababu Naidu had earlier announced that the move was his Ugadi gift to residents.Besides beneficiaries of Development of women and children in Rural Areas (DWCRA), close of 45 lakh farmers have already begun receiving Rs 3,000 under Annadata Sukhibhava scheme. Not only this, but the Naidu government also deposited the last two installments of the debt redemption scheme into the accounts of eligible farmers.In fact, Naidu had commenced the process of distribution of money under various welfare schemes in February itself, much before the announcement of election schedule.Since the identification and verification of beneficiaries for the schemes had already started and part disbursement was already made much before the election schedule, the Election Commission could not raise objection to it and had to give a green signal for the schemes. It could stop the distribution of money only under the unemployment allowance scheme.Blaming TDP, Opposition YSR Congress's spokesperson Eada Rajashekar Reddy said, "This is nothing but bribing the voters with a direct cash transfer to their bank accounts under the disguise of schemes. People of Andhra Pradesh will not believe Chandrababu's gimmicks ahead of polls."