Ujiarpur Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes On

live Status party name candidate name BJP Nityanand Rai BJP Nityanand Rai LEADING

Ujiarpur Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BJP 118732 53.36% Nityanand Rai Leading RLSP 66795 30.02% Upendra Kushwaha CPI(M) 6889 3.10% Ajay Kumar IND 5884 2.64% Mamta Kumari IND 3379 1.52% Allamaa Shiblee Nomanee Halami NOTA 3287 1.48% Nota IND 3164 1.42% Md. Anwar RSMP(S) 2283 1.03% Dr. Ajay Singh Almust BSP 2192 0.99% Navin Kumar IND 1812 0.81% Sudhir Kumar Ray BLP 1599 0.72% Lalan Kumar Roy IND 1317 0.59% Pranav Kumar BLND 1122 0.50% Raj Kumar Chauhan BVP 1096 0.49% Jay Narayan Sah IND 872 0.39% Ramashray Thakur JRVP 620 0.28% Manoj Kumar JPJD 542 0.24% Kumar Gaurav PSP(L) 479 0.22% Amrendra Kumar Yadav SAAF 435 0.20% A M Izharul Haque

22. Ujiarpur is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in North Bihar region of Bihar in East India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 19.28% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.03%. The estimated literacy level of Ujiarpur is 62.93%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 4 on Monday, April 29, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Nityanand Rai of BJP won in this seat by defeating the RJD candidate by a margin of 60,469 votes which was 7.04% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 36.95% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 19 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Aswamedh Devi of JDU emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the RJD candidate by a margin of 25,312 votes which was 4.49% of the total votes polled. JDU had a vote share of 31.92% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 22 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 60.22% and in 2009, the constituency registered 45.9% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Ujiarpur was: Nityanand Rai (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,64,186 men, 6,62,004 women and 27 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Ujiarpur is: 25.4549472 83.956295Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: उजियारपुर, बिहार (Hindi); উজারপুর, বিহার (Bengali); उजियारपूर, बिहार (Marathi); ઉજીયારપુર, બિહાર (Gujarati); உஜியார்பூர், பீகார் (Tamil); ఉజియార్ పూర్, బిహార్ (Telugu); ಉಜಿಯಾರ್ಪುರ್, ಬಿಹಾರ (Kannada); ഉജിയാർപുർ, ബിഹാർ (Malayalam).(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)