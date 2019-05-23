English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ujiarpur Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes On
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Ujiarpur (उजियारपुर) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
22. Ujiarpur is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in North Bihar region of Bihar in East India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 19.28% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.03%. The estimated literacy level of Ujiarpur is 62.93%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 4 on Monday, April 29, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Nityanand Rai of BJP won in this seat by defeating the RJD candidate by a margin of 60,469 votes which was 7.04% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 36.95% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 19 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Aswamedh Devi of JDU emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the RJD candidate by a margin of 25,312 votes which was 4.49% of the total votes polled. JDU had a vote share of 31.92% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 22 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 60.22% and in 2009, the constituency registered 45.9% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Ujiarpur was: Nityanand Rai (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,64,186 men, 6,62,004 women and 27 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Ujiarpur Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Ujiarpur is: 25.4549472 83.956295
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: उजियारपुर, बिहार (Hindi); উজারপুর, বিহার (Bengali); उजियारपूर, बिहार (Marathi); ઉજીયારપુર, બિહાર (Gujarati); உஜியார்பூர், பீகார் (Tamil); ఉజియార్ పూర్, బిహార్ (Telugu); ಉಜಿಯಾರ್ಪುರ್, ಬಿಹಾರ (Kannada); ഉജിയാർപുർ, ബിഹാർ (Malayalam).
BJP
118732
53.36%
Nityanand Rai
RLSP
66795
30.02%
Upendra Kushwaha
CPI(M)
6889
3.10%
Ajay Kumar
IND
5884
2.64%
Mamta Kumari
IND
3379
1.52%
Allamaa Shiblee Nomanee Halami
NOTA
3287
1.48%
Nota
IND
3164
1.42%
Md. Anwar
RSMP(S)
2283
1.03%
Dr. Ajay Singh Almust
BSP
2192
0.99%
Navin Kumar
IND
1812
0.81%
Sudhir Kumar Ray
BLP
1599
0.72%
Lalan Kumar Roy
IND
1317
0.59%
Pranav Kumar
BLND
1122
0.50%
Raj Kumar Chauhan
BVP
1096
0.49%
Jay Narayan Sah
IND
872
0.39%
Ramashray Thakur
JRVP
620
0.28%
Manoj Kumar
JPJD
542
0.24%
Kumar Gaurav
PSP(L)
479
0.22%
Amrendra Kumar Yadav
SAAF
435
0.20%
A M Izharul Haque
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results