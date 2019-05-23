Ujjain Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins

live Status party name candidate name BJP Anil Firojiya BJP Anil Firojiya LEADING

Ujjain Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME IND -- -- Ambaram Parmar Chandravanshi IND -- -- Tilakraj Ahirwar IND -- -- Banesingh Parmar IND -- -- Dr. Sagar Solanki BMP -- -- Ramchandra Parmar SHS -- -- Mahesh Marmat NOTA -- -- Nota INC -- -- Babulal Malviya BSP -- -- Satish Parmar BJP -- -- Anil Firojiya

22. Ujjain is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Malwa North region of Madhya Pradesh in Central India. This semi-urban scheduled caste constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 26% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 2.3%. The estimated literacy level of Ujjain is 71.34%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 7 on Sunday, May 19, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Prof Chintamani Malviya of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 3,09,663 votes which was 30.47% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 63.08% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 12 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Guddu Premchand of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 15,841 votes which was 2.37% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 48.97% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 9 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 66.63% and in 2009, the constituency registered 53.25% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Ujjain was: Chintamani Malviya (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,90,889 men, 7,34,560 women and 32 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Ujjain is: 23.1746 75.7851Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: उज्जैन, मध्य प्रदेश (Hindi); উজ্জ্বয়ন, মধ্যপ্রদেশ (Bengali); उज्जैन, मध्य प्रदेश (Marathi); ઉજૈન, મધ્યપ્રદેશ (Gujarati); உஜ்ஜைன், மத்தியபிரதேசம் (Tamil); ఉజ్జయిని, మధ్య ప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ಉಜ್ಜೈನ್, ಮಧ್ಯಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); ഉജ്ജയിൻ, മധ്യപ്രദേശ്‌ (Malayalam).