English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Winupa:
Ujjain Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Ujjain (उज्जैन) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Ujjain (उज्जैन) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
22. Ujjain is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Malwa North region of Madhya Pradesh in Central India. This semi-urban scheduled caste constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 26% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 2.3%. The estimated literacy level of Ujjain is 71.34%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 7 on Sunday, May 19, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Prof Chintamani Malviya of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 3,09,663 votes which was 30.47% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 63.08% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 12 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Guddu Premchand of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 15,841 votes which was 2.37% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 48.97% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 9 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 66.63% and in 2009, the constituency registered 53.25% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Ujjain was: Chintamani Malviya (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,90,889 men, 7,34,560 women and 32 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Ujjain Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Ujjain is: 23.1746 75.7851
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: उज्जैन, मध्य प्रदेश (Hindi); উজ্জ্বয়ন, মধ্যপ্রদেশ (Bengali); उज्जैन, मध्य प्रदेश (Marathi); ઉજૈન, મધ્યપ્રદેશ (Gujarati); உஜ்ஜைன், மத்தியபிரதேசம் (Tamil); ఉజ్జయిని, మధ్య ప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ಉಜ್ಜೈನ್, ಮಧ್ಯಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); ഉജ്ജയിൻ, മധ്യപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
live
Status
party name
candidate name
BJP
Anil Firojiya
BJP
Anil Firojiya
LEADING
In 2009, Guddu Premchand of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 15,841 votes which was 2.37% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 48.97% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 9 contestants in 2009.
Ujjain Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
IND
--
--
Ambaram Parmar Chandravanshi
IND
--
--
Tilakraj Ahirwar
IND
--
--
Banesingh Parmar
IND
--
--
Dr. Sagar Solanki
BMP
--
--
Ramchandra Parmar
SHS
--
--
Mahesh Marmat
NOTA
--
--
Nota
INC
--
--
Babulal Malviya
BSP
--
--
Satish Parmar
BJP
--
--
Anil Firojiya
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 66.63% and in 2009, the constituency registered 53.25% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Ujjain was: Chintamani Malviya (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,90,889 men, 7,34,560 women and 32 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Ujjain Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Ujjain is: 23.1746 75.7851
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: उज्जैन, मध्य प्रदेश (Hindi); উজ্জ্বয়ন, মধ্যপ্রদেশ (Bengali); उज्जैन, मध्य प्रदेश (Marathi); ઉજૈન, મધ્યપ્રદેશ (Gujarati); உஜ்ஜைன், மத்தியபிரதேசம் (Tamil); ఉజ్జయిని, మధ్య ప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ಉಜ್ಜೈನ್, ಮಧ್ಯಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); ഉജ്ജയിൻ, മധ്യപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
NDA Touches 100 Mark, Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @ 8:43
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
NDA Takes Early Lead @8:30 Am
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
NDA Touches 100 Mark, Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @ 8:43
Thursday 23 May , 2019 NDA Takes Early Lead @8:30 Am
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Arya Stark Explores West of Westros, Salman Khan Takes a Jibe at Priyanka Chopra
- IWL 2019: Sethu FC Win 3rd Edition But Runners-Up Manipur Police SC Unhappy with Refereeing
- Ayodhya's Ram Sita Temple Serves Iftar Meals to Muslim Devotees on Premises, Wins Hearts
- Call of Duty Mobile Beta Rolling Out for Android Users in India
- Tesla's India-Entry Can Become a Reality Thanks to Ashok Leyland, CV Maker Open to Work With Elon Musk
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results