U'khand BJP Chief Calls Congress Leader 'Budhiya', CM Trivendra Singh Rawat Steps in to Apologise

Uttarakhand BJP state president Bansidhar Bhagat on Tuesday allegedly called the leader of opposition and senior Congress leader Indira Hridayesh, a ‘Budhiya’ at an event with party workers in Nainital’s Bhimtal area.

“Humari neta-pratipaksha keh rahi bahut se vidhayak humare sampark me hain...Are budhiya tujhse kyun sampark karenge? Doobte jahaz se koi sampark karega?” (Our Leader of Opposition says that several MLAs are in touch with us. Why would they contact you old woman? What would one want to do with a sinking ship?), Hindustan Times reported.

The remark, being perceived to be derogatory by the Congress, came when the BJP leader was responding to the Congress 79-year-old leader’s claim that several BJP MLAs were in touch with Congress eyeing a switch.

Bansidhar Bhagat was addressing BJP workers in Bhimtal during his visit to 70 constituencies of the state. Meanwhile, Congress has demanded an apology as several party leaders have burnt his effigy alleging that the BJP state chief has insulted ‘motherhood’.

Indira Hridayesh, in response to the remark, said that she was ‘hurt and saddened’ with the kind of language and demanded that the BJP takes serious notice of the incident.

If he uses such language, then it is an insult to the motherhood which the women of our hills will never forgive. I don’t use such dirty language, so won’t reply to him by stooping to his level. But I request the BJP governments in both state and the Centre and well as their national leadership to take notice of this episode and demand answers from him,” Hridayesh reportedly said.

She added that those raising the slogan of Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao should at least take care of their language.

However, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat offered a public apology to Hridayesh on Twitter and said that he would call her on Wednesday to apologise again.