Uttarakhand BJP Sends Five Names to Leadership for Rajya Sabha Seat

The Uttarakhand BJP has sent a list of five names to the central leadership to finalise the party’s candidate for the forthcoming election to one Rajya Sabha seat from the state. The list includes the names of former chief minister Vijay Bahuguna, BJP’s national office secretary Mahendra Pandey, former MP Balraj Pasi, Pradesh BJP vice president Anil Goyal and senior party leader Naresh Bansal, state BJP sources said.

Election to the Rajya Sabha seat held by Raj Babbar is scheduled to take place on November 9. Raj Babbar’s term concludes on November 25. The last date for filing nominations for the seat is October 27 which means the party may announce its candidate for the seat in a day or two.

Victory of the BJP candidate from the seat is a foregone conclusion with the party having 57 out of the assembly’s 70 seats in its kitty. Bahuguna’s candidature is a strong possibility considering his stature as a former chief minister.

Desertion by many leaders, including heavyweights like Bahuguna, ahead of the 2017 assembly polls had harmed the Congress’s prospects. Political observers here feel Bahuguna may be rewarded by the BJP with a nomination to the Upper House.