U'khand BJP Summons Four Party MLAs Over Controversies, Breach of Discipline Charges

The Uttarakhand BJP on Saturday summoned four party MLAs to appear before the state leadership here on August 24. Legislators summoned by the party on the direction of Pradesh BJP chief Bansidhar Bhagat are Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion, Desraj Karnawal, Pooran Singh Fartyal and Mahesh Negi, Pradesh BJP vice president Devendra Bhasin said.

Two of these MLAs are embroiled in controversies and two are facing breach of party discipline charges. Mahesh Negi, who represents the Dwarahat constituency in Uttarakhand Assembly recently, landed in a controversy after he was accused of rape by a woman, causing embarrassment to the party.

Khanpur MLA Champion kicked up a controversy last year after a video in which he was seen dancing with guns went viral, leading to his suspension by the party. There is speculation that his suspension may be revoked on August 24.

Jhabreda MLA Deshraj Karnawal and Lohaghat MLA Pooran Singh Fartyal are charged with breach of party discipline.