Ukhrul Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: NPF is leading at 12 PM

Live election results updates of Ukhrul seat in Manipur. A total of 3 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Manipur Assembly elections: Alfred Kanngam S. Arthur (INC), Ram Muivah (NPF), Somatai Shaiza (BJP).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 77.97%, which is 0.99% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Alfred Kanngam Arthur of INC in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Ukhrul results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.44 Ukhrul (Hunphun) (उखरूल) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Hills region and Ukhrul district of Manipur. Ukhrul is part of Outer Manipur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Tribe.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 81.35%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 42942 eligible electors in this Assembly segment, of which 21,199 were male and 21,743 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Ukhrul in 2019 was: 1,026 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 41,673 eligible electors, of which 20,542 were male,21,131 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Manipur Assembly elections, there were a total of 35,987 eligible electors, of which 17,749 were male, 18,238 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Ukhrul in 2017 was 393. In 2012, there were 220 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Manipur Assembly elections, Alfred Kanngam Arthur of INC won in this seat defeating Somatai Shaiza of BJP by a margin of 296 which was 0.92% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 35.88% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Samuel Risom of NPF emerged victorious in this seat beating Alfred Kan-Ngam Arthur of INC by a margin of 70 votes which was 0.32% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NPF had a vote share of 21.75% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, NPF got the most number of votes in the 44 Ukhrul Assembly segment of the 2. Outer Manipur Lok Sabha constituency. Lorho S. Pfoze of NPF won the Outer Manipur Parliament seat defeating Houlim Shokhopao Mate of BJP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, NPF got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Outer Manipur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 3 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 6 contestants in the fray for this seat and 6 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Manipur Assembly elections from Ukhrul are: Alfred Kanngam S. Arthur (INC), Ram Muivah (NPF), Somatai Shaiza (BJP).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Manipur Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 77.97%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 76.98%, while it was 61.74% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Ukhrul went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Manipur Assembly elections 2022 on Saturday, March 5, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.44 Ukhrul Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 67. In 2012, there were 59 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.44 Ukhrul comprises of the following areas of Ukhrul district of Manipur:

A total of four Assembly constituencies in the state of Manipur border Ukhrul constituency, which are: Saikul, Karong, Chingai, Phungyar. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Ukhrul is approximately 10552 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Ukhrul is: 25°04’22.4"N 94°24’56.2"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Ukhrul results.

