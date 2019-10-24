Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Maharashtra Assembly Elections

0/288 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ YSRCP+ TDP+ INC+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats

Haryana Assembly Elections

0/90 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ BJD+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats
News18 » Politics
2-min read

Ulhas Nagar Election Results 2019 Live Updates (उल्हासनगर, Ulhasnagar): Ailani Kumar Uttamchand of BJP Wins

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Ulhas Nagar (उल्हासनगर, Ulhasnagar) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

News18 Election Results Hub | News18.com

Updated:October 24, 2019, 2:18 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

LiveStatus

Party
Candidate Name Refresh Data refresh
BJP
Ailani Kumar Uttamchand
WON

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Detailed Results
Ulhas Nagar Election Results 2019 Live Updates (उल्हासनगर, Ulhasnagar): Ailani Kumar Uttamchand of BJP Wins
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Ulhas Nagar (उल्हासनगर, Ulhasnagar) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

141. Ulhas Nagar ( ( Ulhasnagar) ), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Mumbai-Thane region and Thane district of Maharashtra and is part of Kalyan Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 10.69% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 1.38%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 84.53%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,32,873 eligible electors, of which 1,27,941 were male, 1,04,899 female and 33 voters of the third gender. A total of 102 service voters had also registered to vote.

Ulhas Nagar Election Results

  • 2019 Results
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
BJP
39353
39.98%
Ailani Kumar Uttamchand
NCP
37136
37.73%
Jyoti Suresh Kalani
IND
7641
7.76%
Bhagwan Shankar Bhalerao
VBA
5013
5.09%
Sajansingh Labana
NOTA
4508
4.58%
Nota
BSP
827
0.84%
Adv. Rajendra Sahebrao Bhalerao
IND
641
0.65%
Siddharth Ravan Sable
IND
525
0.53%
Adv. Raj Chandwani
BVA
505
0.51%
Jogendersingh Dharamraj Khusar
IND
438
0.44%
Abdul Gafar Shaikh
IND
408
0.41%
Kajal Kanayalal Mulchandani
IND
265
0.27%
Adv. Rajkumar Chhotelal Soni
IND
234
0.24%
Dnyaneshwar Lokhandemahaaraz
IND
205
0.21%
Sandeep Pandit Gaikwad
IND
200
0.20%
Laxmi Videsh Valmiki
IND
170
0.17%
Milind Kamble
BMKP
166
0.17%
Ramesh Bansilal Mimrot
IND
112
0.11%
Bathija Kamal Sundardas
IND
82
0.08%
Ibrahim Abdul Sttar Ansari

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 3,26,684 eligible electors, of which 1,81,307 were male, 1,45,353 female and 33 voters of the third gender. A total of 102 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,87,964.

Ulhas Nagar has an elector sex ratio of 819.9.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Jyoti Pappu Kalani of NCP won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 1863 votes which was 1.49% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NCP had a vote share of 35.02% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Kumar Uttamchand Ailyani of BJP won in this seat by defeating the IND candidate by a margin of 7538 votes which was 7.06% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 42.38% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SS got the most votes and the in the 141. Ulhas Nagar Assembly segment of Kalyan Lok Sabha constituency. Kalyan Parliament seat was won by SS.

Number of contestants: A total of 18 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 23 contestants and in 2009 elections 17 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 37.91%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 38.25%, while it was 37.08 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -0.34%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 277 polling stations in 141. Ulhas Nagar constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 290.

Extent: 141. Ulhas Nagar constituency comprises of the following areas of Thane district of Maharashtra: Kalyan Tehsil (Part) – Kalyan Revenue Circle (Part) Shahad Saza, Ulhasnagar Tehsil (Part), Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (Part) - Ward No 1 to 13, 27 to 42 and 56 to 69.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Ulhas Nagar is: 19.2429 73.1831.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Ulhas Nagar results.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram