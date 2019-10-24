Ulhas Nagar Election Results 2019 Live Updates (उल्हासनगर, Ulhasnagar): Ailani Kumar Uttamchand of BJP Wins

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

141. Ulhas Nagar ( ( Ulhasnagar) ), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Mumbai-Thane region and Thane district of Maharashtra and is part of Kalyan Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 10.69% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 1.38%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 84.53%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,32,873 eligible electors, of which 1,27,941 were male, 1,04,899 female and 33 voters of the third gender. A total of 102 service voters had also registered to vote.

Ulhas Nagar Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BJP 39353 39.98% Ailani Kumar Uttamchand LEADING NCP 37136 37.73% Jyoti Suresh Kalani IND 7641 7.76% Bhagwan Shankar Bhalerao VBA 5013 5.09% Sajansingh Labana NOTA 4508 4.58% Nota BSP 827 0.84% Adv. Rajendra Sahebrao Bhalerao IND 641 0.65% Siddharth Ravan Sable IND 525 0.53% Adv. Raj Chandwani BVA 505 0.51% Jogendersingh Dharamraj Khusar IND 438 0.44% Abdul Gafar Shaikh IND 408 0.41% Kajal Kanayalal Mulchandani IND 265 0.27% Adv. Rajkumar Chhotelal Soni IND 234 0.24% Dnyaneshwar Lokhandemahaaraz IND 205 0.21% Sandeep Pandit Gaikwad IND 200 0.20% Laxmi Videsh Valmiki IND 170 0.17% Milind Kamble BMKP 166 0.17% Ramesh Bansilal Mimrot IND 112 0.11% Bathija Kamal Sundardas IND 82 0.08% Ibrahim Abdul Sttar Ansari

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 3,26,684 eligible electors, of which 1,81,307 were male, 1,45,353 female and 33 voters of the third gender. A total of 102 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,87,964.

Ulhas Nagar has an elector sex ratio of 819.9.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Jyoti Pappu Kalani of NCP won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 1863 votes which was 1.49% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NCP had a vote share of 35.02% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Kumar Uttamchand Ailyani of BJP won in this seat by defeating the IND candidate by a margin of 7538 votes which was 7.06% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 42.38% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SS got the most votes and the in the 141. Ulhas Nagar Assembly segment of Kalyan Lok Sabha constituency. Kalyan Parliament seat was won by SS.

Number of contestants: A total of 18 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 23 contestants and in 2009 elections 17 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 37.91%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 38.25%, while it was 37.08 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -0.34%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 277 polling stations in 141. Ulhas Nagar constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 290.

Extent: 141. Ulhas Nagar constituency comprises of the following areas of Thane district of Maharashtra: Kalyan Tehsil (Part) – Kalyan Revenue Circle (Part) Shahad Saza, Ulhasnagar Tehsil (Part), Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (Part) - Ward No 1 to 13, 27 to 42 and 56 to 69.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Ulhas Nagar is: 19.2429 73.1831.

