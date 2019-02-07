'Ulta Chor Chowkidaar ko Daante': PM Modi Responds to Rahul Gandhi's Barbs in Lok Sabha | LIVE Updates

Converting the motion of thanks in Lok Sabha into a poll platform, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched an unsparing attack on the opposition, whom he called “adulterated”, and broadcast the achievements of his own government as he continued to build the narrative of a “majboor vs a majboot sarkar”.Here are the highlights of the PM’s address:- This government is known for its honesty and transparency and is known for taking action against the corrupt. Crackdown on corruption is the focus as we are accountable to the people of India.- There has been criticism of the budget, there were baseless claims. But I think, since this is an election year, people are compelled to say something.- We are not those who run away from challenges. We face the challenges and are working with all our strength to fulfill people's aspirations.- India is seeing remarkable progress in the last four years. In all spheres, investment, steel sector, startups, milk and agriculture, aviation, India's progress is outstanding.- You are allowed to criticise Modi. You are also free to BJP. But in dpoing that, many people start criticisng India. This is a case of 'ulta chor chowkidaar ko daante.- For many, BC stands for 'before Congress' and AD for 'after dynasty'.- We speak truth, be it in country or outside, in Parliament or outside but your ablity to listen to truth has diminished, Modi tells opposition.- The Congress is unable to digest that a common man like Modi is challenging a dynasty.- In 1959, Congress Central Government dismissed the Communist Government in Kerala. Sixty years later, hope my friends from Kerala remember. So, what sanctity? What respect of institutions?- Targeting the opposition, Modi says Mahagathbandhan is mahamilawat. “We speak truth, be it in country or outside, in Parliament or outside but your ability to listen to truth has diminished. You tried to scare judiciary in the name of impeachment.”*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.