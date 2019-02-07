English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Ulta Chor Chowkidaar ko Daante': PM Modi Responds to Rahul Gandhi's Barbs in Lok Sabha | LIVE Updates
For many, BC stands for 'before Congress' and AD for 'after dynasty', the PM says.
PM Narendra Modi addresses the Lok Sabha on Thursday.
Loading...
Converting the motion of thanks in Lok Sabha into a poll platform, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched an unsparing attack on the opposition, whom he called “adulterated”, and broadcast the achievements of his own government as he continued to build the narrative of a “majboor vs a majboot sarkar”.
Here are the highlights of the PM’s address:
- This government is known for its honesty and transparency and is known for taking action against the corrupt. Crackdown on corruption is the focus as we are accountable to the people of India.
- There has been criticism of the budget, there were baseless claims. But I think, since this is an election year, people are compelled to say something.
- We are not those who run away from challenges. We face the challenges and are working with all our strength to fulfill people's aspirations.
- India is seeing remarkable progress in the last four years. In all spheres, investment, steel sector, startups, milk and agriculture, aviation, India's progress is outstanding.
- You are allowed to criticise Modi. You are also free to BJP. But in dpoing that, many people start criticisng India. This is a case of 'ulta chor chowkidaar ko daante.
- For many, BC stands for 'before Congress' and AD for 'after dynasty'.
- We speak truth, be it in country or outside, in Parliament or outside but your ablity to listen to truth has diminished, Modi tells opposition.
- The Congress is unable to digest that a common man like Modi is challenging a dynasty.
- In 1959, Congress Central Government dismissed the Communist Government in Kerala. Sixty years later, hope my friends from Kerala remember. So, what sanctity? What respect of institutions?
- Targeting the opposition, Modi says Mahagathbandhan is mahamilawat. “We speak truth, be it in country or outside, in Parliament or outside but your ability to listen to truth has diminished. You tried to scare judiciary in the name of impeachment.”
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Here are the highlights of the PM’s address:
- This government is known for its honesty and transparency and is known for taking action against the corrupt. Crackdown on corruption is the focus as we are accountable to the people of India.
- There has been criticism of the budget, there were baseless claims. But I think, since this is an election year, people are compelled to say something.
- We are not those who run away from challenges. We face the challenges and are working with all our strength to fulfill people's aspirations.
- India is seeing remarkable progress in the last four years. In all spheres, investment, steel sector, startups, milk and agriculture, aviation, India's progress is outstanding.
- You are allowed to criticise Modi. You are also free to BJP. But in dpoing that, many people start criticisng India. This is a case of 'ulta chor chowkidaar ko daante.
- For many, BC stands for 'before Congress' and AD for 'after dynasty'.
- We speak truth, be it in country or outside, in Parliament or outside but your ablity to listen to truth has diminished, Modi tells opposition.
- The Congress is unable to digest that a common man like Modi is challenging a dynasty.
- In 1959, Congress Central Government dismissed the Communist Government in Kerala. Sixty years later, hope my friends from Kerala remember. So, what sanctity? What respect of institutions?
- Targeting the opposition, Modi says Mahagathbandhan is mahamilawat. “We speak truth, be it in country or outside, in Parliament or outside but your ability to listen to truth has diminished. You tried to scare judiciary in the name of impeachment.”
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Timeline Of Nitin Gadkari's Cryptic Remarks That Have Raised Eyebrows
-
Wednesday 06 February , 2019
This Kerala Man Built An Auto Rickshaw For His Kids To Play
-
Wednesday 06 February , 2019
Amritsar-Based Govt School Gets Educational Park
-
Saturday 02 February , 2019
Movie Review: Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, An Unusual Love Story
-
Wednesday 06 February , 2019
News18 Analysis: Why Bengal Could Become The Gateway To Delhi in 2019 Elections
Timeline Of Nitin Gadkari's Cryptic Remarks That Have Raised Eyebrows
Wednesday 06 February , 2019 This Kerala Man Built An Auto Rickshaw For His Kids To Play
Wednesday 06 February , 2019 Amritsar-Based Govt School Gets Educational Park
Saturday 02 February , 2019 Movie Review: Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, An Unusual Love Story
Wednesday 06 February , 2019 News18 Analysis: Why Bengal Could Become The Gateway To Delhi in 2019 Elections
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Rahane to Lead Rest of India in Irani Cup
- Gucci Apologises After Being Blasted On Social Media For 'Blackface' Balaclava Sweater
- Here is How Vicky Kaushal Film Uri's Popular 'How's the Josh' Phrase Came to Life
- Shibani Dandekar on Dating Rumours With Farhan Akhtar: I Expect People to Understand from the Pictures
- Paresh Rawal's 'Didi-Modi' Equation on Twitter is Getting Him Trolled
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results