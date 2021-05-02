Uluberia Dakshin Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

178. Uluberia Dakshin (Uluberia South) (उलूबेरिया दक्षिण), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South West Bengal region and Howrah district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Uluberia Dakshin is part of 26. Uluberia Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 24.86%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 83.85%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,37,620 eligible electors, of which 1,21,459 were male, 1,16,143 female and 18 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Uluberia Dakshin in 2021 is 956.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,07,700 eligible electors, of which 1,08,275 were male, 99,415 female and 10 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,74,596 eligible electors, of which 92,463 were male, 82,133 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Uluberia Dakshin in 2016 was 49. In 2011, there were 39.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Pulak Roy of TMC won in this seat by defeating Md.Nasiruddin of AIFB by a margin of 35,344 votes which was 19.94% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 54.11% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Pulak Roy of TMC won in this seat defeating Ahmed Kutubuddin Sk. of AIFB by a margin of 11,832 votes which was 7.94% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 49.48% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes in 178. Uluberia Dakshin Assembly segment of Uluberia Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Uluberia Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and TMC won the Uluberia Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 6 contestants and there were 8 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Uluberia Dakshin are: Sk Kutub Uddin Ahmed (AIFB), Papia Dey (Adhikary) (BJP), Pulak Roy (TMC), Jayanta Khatua (SUCOIC), Ram Prasad Ghorai (IUC), Amal Kumar Barman (IND), Sujit Mondal (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 85.05%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 85.38%, while it was 85.41% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 3 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Thursday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 340 polling stations in 178. Uluberia Dakshin constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 243. In 2011 there were 220 polling stations.

EXTENT:

178. Uluberia Dakshin constituency comprises of the following areas of Howrah district of West Bengal: 1. CDB Uluberia-I and 2. Belari, Dhandali, Balichaturi and Nabagram GPs of CDB Shyampur - I. It shares an inter-state border with Howrah.

The total area covered by Uluberia Dakshin is 143 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Uluberia Dakshin is: 22°24’30.2"N 88°04’08.8"E.

