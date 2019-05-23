Uluberia Election Results 2019 Live Updates (Uluberiya): Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Uluberia Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME SUCI -- -- Minati Sarkar IUC -- -- Simal Saren IND -- -- Amal Barman IND -- -- Durgadas Hajra RJASP -- -- Alimuddin Nazir INC -- -- Shoma Ranisree Roy IND -- -- Susanta Kumar Dalui Nota -- -- Nota CPI(M) -- -- Maksuda Khatun AITC -- -- Sajda Ahmed BJP -- -- Joy Banerjee

26. Uluberia (Uluberiya) is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in South West Bengal region of West Bengal in East India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 19.63% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.14%. The estimated literacy level of Uluberia is 80.53%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 5 on Monday, May 6, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Sultan Ahmed of TMC won in this seat by defeating the CPM candidate by a margin of 2,01,222 votes which was 16.97% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 48.13% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 13 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Sultan Ahmed of TMC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the CPM candidate by a margin of 98,936 votes which was 9.80% of the total votes polled. TMC had a vote share of 50.92% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 9 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 81.95% and in 2009, the constituency registered 80.69% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Uluberia was: Sajda Ahmed (TMC) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,61,951 men, 6,86,678 women and 3 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Uluberia is: 22.4724 88.0932Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: उलूबेरिया, पश्चिम बंगाल (Hindi); উলুবেড়িয়া, পশ্চিমবঙ্গ (Bengali); उलुबेरिया, पश्चिम बंगाल (Marathi); ઉલુબેરિયા, પશ્ચિમ બંગાળ (Gujarati); உலுபெரியா, உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); ఉల్బేరియా, పశ్చిమ బెంగాల్ (Telugu); ಉಲುಬೆರಿಯಾ, ಪಶ್ಚಿಮ ಬಂಗಾಳ (Kannada); ഉലുബേരിയ, വെസ്റ്റ് ബംഗാൾ (Malayalam).(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)