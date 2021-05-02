Uluberia Purba Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

176. Uluberia Purba (Uluberia East) (उलूबेरिया पुरब), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South West Bengal region and Howrah district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Uluberia Purba is part of 26. Uluberia Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Urban constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 13.93%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 83.85%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,33,631 eligible electors, of which 1,18,863 were male, 1,14,758 female and 10 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Uluberia Purba in 2021 is 965.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,05,989 eligible electors, of which 1,07,769 were male, 98,219 female and 1 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,76,922 eligible electors, of which 95,536 were male, 81,386 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Uluberia Purba in 2016 was 128. In 2011, there were 89.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Haider Aziz Safwi of TMC won in this seat by defeating Sabiruddin Molla of CPIM by a margin of 16,269 votes which was 9.51% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 42.19% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Haider Aziz Safwi of TMC won in this seat defeating Mohan Mondal of CPIM by a margin of 19,584 votes which was 13.2% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 46.48% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes in 176. Uluberia Purba Assembly segment of Uluberia Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Uluberia Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and TMC won the Uluberia Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 13 contestants and there were 10 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Uluberia Purba are: Pratyush Mandal (BJP), Bidesh Ranjan Bose (TMC), Anowar Mallick (IUC), Abbas Uddin Khan (RSMP), Ganesh Das (IND), Siyabaddin Kaji (IND), Sushanta Dolui (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 82.36%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 83.13%, while it was 83.97% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 4 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Saturday, April 10, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 327 polling stations in 176. Uluberia Purba constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 235. In 2011 there were 219 polling stations.

EXTENT:

176. Uluberia Purba constituency comprises of the following areas of Howrah district of West Bengal: 1. Uluberia (M), 2. Khalisani and Raghudevpur GPs of CDB Uluberia-II. It shares an inter-state border with Howrah.

The total area covered by Uluberia Purba is 50 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Uluberia Purba is: 22°29’26.5"N 88°07’56.3"E.

