Uluberia Uttar Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

177. Uluberia Uttar (Uluberia North) (उलूबेरिया उत्तर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South West Bengal region and Howrah district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Uluberia Uttar is part of 26. Uluberia Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 32.36%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 83.85%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,24,373 eligible electors, of which 1,14,969 were male, 1,09,399 female and 5 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Uluberia Uttar in 2021 is 952.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,99,453 eligible electors, of which 1,04,609 were male, 94,843 female and 1 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,70,752 eligible electors, of which 90,955 were male, 79,797 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Uluberia Uttar in 2016 was 56. In 2011, there were 40.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Dr. Nirmal Maji of TMC won in this seat by defeating Amiya Kumar Mondal of INC by a margin of 14,182 votes which was 8.6% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 48.13% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Dr. Nirmal Maji of TMC won in this seat defeating Ghuku Bhim of CPIM by a margin of 18,448 votes which was 12.65% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 52.45% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes in 177. Uluberia Uttar Assembly segment of Uluberia Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Uluberia Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and TMC won the Uluberia Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 10 contestants and there were 7 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Uluberia Uttar are: Ashok Dalui (CPIM), Chiran Bera (BJP), Dr Nirmal Maji (TMC), Avijit Das (IND), Ganesh Chandra Hazra (IND), Nirapada Pandit (IND), Vibekananda Mondal (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 82.65%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 82.79%, while it was 85.45% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 3 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Thursday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 306 polling stations in 177. Uluberia Uttar constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 236. In 2011 there were 208 polling stations.

EXTENT:

177. Uluberia Uttar constituency comprises of the following areas of Howrah district of West Bengal: 1. Amta, Bhandargachha, Chandrapur, Khardah, Raspur, Sirajbati, Udang-I and Udang-II GPs of CDB Amta - I and 2. Baniban, Basudevpur, Joyargori, Tehatta Kantaberia-I, Tehatta Kantaberia-II and Tulsiberia GPs of CDB Uluberia-II. It shares an inter-state border with Howrah.

The total area covered by Uluberia Uttar is 126 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Uluberia Uttar is: 22°32’35.2"N 88°02’13.6"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Uluberia Uttar results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of West Bengal Assembly elections 2021.

Constituency-Wise Election Results LIVE: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam | Puducherry

LIVE Blogs: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam