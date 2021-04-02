Ulundurpettai Candidate List: Key Contests in Ulundurpettai Assembly Constituency of Tamil Nadu

Ulundurpettai Assembly constituency in VILLUPURAM district of Tamil Nadu goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Ulundurpettai seat is part of the Viluppuram Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the North Tamil Nadu region of Tamil Nadu.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Kumaraguru, R. of ADMK won from this seat beating Vasanthavel, G.R. of DMK by a margin of 4,164 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Kumaraguru.R of ADMK won from this this constituency defeating Mohamedyousuf.M of VCK by a margin of 53,508 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Viluppuram Parliamentary constituency DMK was ahead in the Ulundurpettai Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls ADMK led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Ulundurpettai constituency are: R. Kumaraguru of AIADMK, A J Manikannan of DMK, K. G. P. Rajamani of AMMK, Chinnaiyan of AISMK, Pushapa Mary of NTK