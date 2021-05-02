Ulundurpettai Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

77. Ulundurpettai (उलुंदुरपेट्टई), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North region and Villupuram district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with . Ulundurpettai is part of 13. Viluppuram Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 28.81%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 72.08%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,93,362 eligible electors, of which 1,47,899 were male, 1,45,416 female and 47 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Ulundurpettai in 2021 is 983.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,74,436 eligible electors, of which 1,38,592 were male, 1,35,803 female and 41 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,29,041 eligible electors, of which 1,17,207 were male, 1,11,834 female and 15 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Ulundurpettai in 2016 was 46. In 2011, there were 106.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Kumaraguru, R. of AIADMK won in this seat by defeating Vasanthavel, G.R. of DMK by a margin of 4,164 votes which was 1.83% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 36.04% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Kumaraguru.R of AIADMK won in this seat defeating Mohamedyousuf.M of VCK by a margin of 53,508 votes which was 28.01% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 60.09% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, DMK got the most votes in 77. Ulundurpettai Assembly segment of Viluppuram Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Viluppuram Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and DMK won the Viluppuram Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 26 contestants and there were 10 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Ulundurpettai are: Kumaraguru R (AIADMK), Sathiyamoorthy (BSP), Manikannan A J (DMK), K G P Rajamani (AMMK), Kumar A (IKK), Chinnaiyan S (MNM), Dhanapal P (LJP), Pushbamary L (NTK), Venkatesan M (CPIMLL), Rajamani K (IND), Kathirvel M (IND), Deepa (MIPA), Mani R (VTVTK), Manikannan M (IND), Rajastalin K (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 82.62%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 82.93%, while it was 83.41% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 77. Ulundurpettai constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 337. In 2011 there were 279 polling stations.

EXTENT:

77. Ulundurpettai constituency comprises of the following areas of Villupuram district of Tamil Nadu: Ulundurpettai Taluk. It shares an inter-state border with Villupuram.

The total area covered by Ulundurpettai is 777 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Ulundurpettai is: 11°44’53.9"N 79°18’01.4"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Ulundurpettai results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021.

Constituency-Wise Election Results LIVE: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam | Puducherry

LIVE Blogs: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam