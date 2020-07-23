Uma Bharti Announces Return from Political Sabbatical, Will Contest Lok Sabha Polls in 2024

Almost two years after announcing a political sabbatical, Bharatiya Janata Party vice-president Uma Bharti said that she would contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Bharti, who had announced a break from electoral politics in the year 2018 owing to health issues, said this while speaking to News18 India in an exclusive interview on Thursday.

Bharti maintained that she has been asked by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to campaign at all the bypoll-bound seats. "I have cordial relations with Shivraj ji, my relations were not good with some leaders in New Delhi," claimed Bharti.

On the commencement of Ram temple construction in Ayodhya, Bharti said the Covid-19 has changed the situation a lot but it does not matter we (volunteers) are physically present there.

Commenting on the objection raised by Shankaracharya Swaroopanand Saraswati, who had said that the time was inauspicious to begin the construction the Ram temple, Bharti said that he is an intellectual and could have asked about muhurt date (an auspicious date) privately.

She took on Digvijaya Singh, who had supported the religious head's stand, Bharti said Singh makes his own mockery everywhere and urged Shankaracharya to keep Singh in check.

On NCP leader Sharad Pawar’s comments that some people think that construction of Ram temple will end the Covid-19 pandemic, the former MP said that this could be the view of Pawar himself.

She asked Pawar to chant Jai Sri Ram, when PM Modi lays the foundation stone of Ram temple.

She further went on to target the Gandhi family saying, "Congress party’s sins will be rectified when Rahul Gandhi chants Jai Sri Ram. The Congress party could end its woes once it rids of Sonia and Rahul Gandhi. The Congress party needs to detach itself from Nehru-Gandhi family."