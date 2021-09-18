Uma Bharti Sets Deadline for MP Govt to Implement Liquor Ban

Firebrand BJP leader Uma Bharti has yet again issued a deadline for the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government for banning liquor in the State, or else she will take to the streets for the purpose.

Speaking to the media in Bhopal on Saturday, Bharti to a question affirmed that she will take to streets in favour of liquor ban may be on the Narmada riverbank or Chambal or Betwa on the sides of Taal Talaiya (Bhopal). “We will run an awareness campaign on the same seeking the State government’s support but if it doesn’t work, I will jump into the campaign personally,” said the sadhvi, saying she will remain at Gangasagar (Uttarakhand) till Makar Sankranti i.e. January 14.

Though she heaped praises on Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan calling him an elder brother and Guru who taught him several things. If such a person remains the Chief Minister he will run the State properly, she said.

“I remain satisfied completely and keep my blessings, cooperation and best wishes with him (Shivraj),” added the former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh.

Continuing, she also heaped praises on BJP State head VD Sharma calling him an excellent state chief and a composed politician with virtues like decency, balanced approach and makes an excellent team with CM Shivraj. It will be great if a liquor ban is imposed under both of them in MP, she added.

“Both the leaders have said de-addiction could be achieved through public awareness but personally I believe that this could only be achieved through Latth (stick) and public awareness,” said Bharti.

As far as the revenue loss is concerned, Bharti said she has the formula to make up for the losses in case of a liquor ban but added that she will only tell the two senior leaders about it.

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Yogi Aditynanath and Shivraj Singh Chouhan, she said she is always with them and there is no alternate to BJP.

“However, I am firm on issues like liquor-ban and Ken-Betwa river link,” she said.

Bharti said during the lockdown when the liquor shops were closed, none had died due to it.

‘With Chhatarpur diamond mine but forest shouldn’t be harmed’

Yet again taking a line different to her party, Bharti said she is with the diamond excavation project in Chhatarpur (Bada Malhera) but only the forest isn’t harmed and diamonds are excavated for the betterment of the youth through a modern technique without destroying forests (Buxwaha).

She, however, clarified she isn’t with people like NBA founder Medha Patkar as she leaves things halfway through and cited examples of Tehri and Indira Sagar dams which were built despite strong opposition from Patkar and her colleagues. “We need to take up issues where we get dragged right till the very end. It has to be a promised end, (made to ourselves),” she said.

