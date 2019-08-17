Uma Bharti Says People in MP Felt Betrayed under Kamal Nath Govt; Cong Min Claims More BJP MLAs to Join Party Soon
Remembering late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Bharti said Atalji had taught them that they should not be power greedy and that the Congressmen would topple its own government.
File photo of BJP leader Uma Bharti.
Gwalior: Targeting the Kamal Nath government, former chief minister Uma Bharti said on Saturday that the people of Madhya Pradesh felt betrayed under Congress regime.
“Kamal Nath government would die its own death and we won’t take the blame as its own men would bring about its demise,” the senior BJP leader told the reporters here.
Meanwhile, Imarti Devi, the Women and Child Development minister in Kamal Nath government, hit back saying Congress government was stable and eight more BJP MLAs would join the party soon. In a major blow to the BJP, two MLAs of the saffron party had extended support to Congress government during voting on a bill in the assembly.
Remembering late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Bharti said Atalji had taught them (BJP workers) that they should not be power greedy and that the Congressmen would topple its own government.
Her statement comes at a time when Shivraj Singh Chouhan is said to have been kept away from the state by the party high command.
Bharti who brought BJP back to power in 2003 with a landslide win has been seen active in politics of late.
Telangana’s BJP MLA T Raja Singh who was in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday too echoed similar sentiments saying Madhya Pradesh would see a change of guard soon.
