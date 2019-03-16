English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Uma Bharti Stands Firm on Her Decision not to Contest Lok Sabha Polls, But May Campaign for BJP
Bharti, however, clarified that she won’t retire from politics until her last breath and would be fighting for the public .
File photo of Uma Bharti.
Bhopal: Reiterating her earlier stand on not contesting the Lok Sabha elections, former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Uma Bharti on Saturday said she written to BJP President Amit Shah regarding her decision.
Last year, Bharti had announced in Bhopal that she won’t be contesting the Lok sabha polls in 2019 and take a three-year sabbatical to focus on her health.
“As I had announced in the past, I have re-affirmed that I won’t contest poll and I have written to party president Amit Shah requesting him about my decision so that the party doesn’t announce my candidature officially,” Bharti tweeted.
“For next one year and half, I would be spending maximum time on the banks of Ganga, but I would be available for campaigning in Lok Sabha polls and would shoulder whatever responsibility is entrusted on me by the BJP,” she added.
She, however, clarified that she won’t retire from politics “until my last breath and would be fighting for the public till the last moment of my life.”
Calling PM Narendra Modi ‘Pradhan Chowkidar’, Bharti claimed that workers like her are part of his army of chowkidars and wished luck to PM for achieving another victory in the upcoming elections.
