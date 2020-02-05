Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Uma Bharti to End Political Sabbatical, Announces Decision to Contest 2024 Lok Sabha Polls

Bharti added that she wants to work for cleaning the Ganga and building the Ram temple in Ayodhya, which prompted her to fight the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Vivek Trivedi | News18

Updated:February 5, 2020, 6:15 PM IST
File picture of BJP leader Uma Bharti.
File picture of BJP leader Uma Bharti.

Bhopal: Making it clear that she plans to end her political break in 2024, former union minister Uma Bharti on Wednesday announced that she would contest the next Lok Sabha elections.

“When I had announced that I will not contest the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, I had, in the same breath, stated that I would contest in the 2024 elections,” Bharti said.

However, Bharti did not specify the state from which she would fight the polls.

Bharti added that she wants to work for cleaning the Ganga and building the Ram temple in Ayodhya, which prompted her to fight the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

At present, Bharti is recuperating from a leg fracture which she picked up recently.

The Congress party was quick to poke senior BJP leaders over Bharti’s return.

“Those who were delighted after Uma Bharti’s decision of not contesting in the 2019 polls, and kept her on the side lines for the last 15 years are now going to lose their sleep,” Congress media co-ordinator Narendra Saluja said.

