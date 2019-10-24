Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Maharashtra Assembly Elections

0/288 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ YSRCP+ TDP+ INC+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats

Haryana Assembly Elections

0/90 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ BJD+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Umarga Election Results 2019 Live Updates (Omerga): Chougule Dnyanraj Dhondiram of Shiv Sena Leads

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Umarga (उमरगा, Omerga) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

News18 Election Results Hub | News18.com

Updated:October 24, 2019, 10:55 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Umarga Election Results 2019 Live Updates (Omerga): Chougule Dnyanraj Dhondiram of Shiv Sena Leads
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Umarga (उमरगा, Omerga) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

240. Umarga ( ( Omerga) ), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Marathwada region and Osmanabad district of Maharashtra and is part of Osmanabad Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (Scheduled Caste) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 18.12% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 1.78%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 78.44%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,97,435 eligible electors, of which 1,58,158 were male, 1,39,276 female and 1 voters of the third gender. A total of 688 service voters had also registered to vote.

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,83,117 eligible electors, of which 1,51,825 were male, 1,31,292 female and 1 voters of the third gender. A total of 688 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,66,557.

Umarga has an elector sex ratio of 880.61.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Chougule Dnyanraj Dhondiram of SS won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 20442 votes which was 12.52% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SS had a vote share of 39.91% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Chougule Dnyanraj Dhondiram of SS won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 10332 votes which was 6.53% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SS had a vote share of 44.77% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SS got the most votes and the in the 240. Umarga Assembly segment of Osmanabad Lok Sabha constituency. Osmanabad Parliament seat was won by SS.

Number of contestants: A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 14 contestants and in 2009 elections 12 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 61.08%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 57.68%, while it was 59.33 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is 3.4%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 315 polling stations in 240. Umarga constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 301.

Extent: 240. Umarga constituency comprises of the following areas of Osmanabad district of Maharashtra: Lohara Tehsil, Umarga Tehsil.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Umarga is: 17.8785 76.5077.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Umarga results.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram