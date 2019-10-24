Umarga Election Results 2019 Live Updates (Omerga): Chougule Dnyanraj Dhondiram of Shiv Sena Leads

240. Umarga ( ( Omerga) ), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Marathwada region and Osmanabad district of Maharashtra and is part of Osmanabad Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (Scheduled Caste) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 18.12% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 1.78%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 78.44%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,97,435 eligible electors, of which 1,58,158 were male, 1,39,276 female and 1 voters of the third gender. A total of 688 service voters had also registered to vote.

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,83,117 eligible electors, of which 1,51,825 were male, 1,31,292 female and 1 voters of the third gender. A total of 688 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,66,557.

Umarga has an elector sex ratio of 880.61.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Chougule Dnyanraj Dhondiram of SS won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 20442 votes which was 12.52% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SS had a vote share of 39.91% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Chougule Dnyanraj Dhondiram of SS won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 10332 votes which was 6.53% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SS had a vote share of 44.77% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SS got the most votes and the in the 240. Umarga Assembly segment of Osmanabad Lok Sabha constituency. Osmanabad Parliament seat was won by SS.

Number of contestants: A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 14 contestants and in 2009 elections 12 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 61.08%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 57.68%, while it was 59.33 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is 3.4%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 315 polling stations in 240. Umarga constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 301.

Extent: 240. Umarga constituency comprises of the following areas of Osmanabad district of Maharashtra: Lohara Tehsil, Umarga Tehsil.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Umarga is: 17.8785 76.5077.

