Umarkhed Election Results 2019 Live Updates (उमरखेड): Namdev Jayram Sasane of BJP Leads

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

82. Umarkhed (उमरखेड), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Marathwada region and Yavatmal district of Maharashtra and is part of Hingoli Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (Scheduled Caste) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 13.07% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 13.49%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 82.82%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,93,119 eligible electors, of which 1,53,762 were male, 1,39,355 female and 2 voters of the third gender. A total of 249 service voters had also registered to vote.

Umarkhed Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BJP 49594 50.01% Namdev Jayram Sasane LEADING INC 48326 48.73% Khadse Vijayrao Yadavrao IND 1253 1.26% Dr. Vinkare Vishwanath Umaji PBRP -- 0.00% Uttam Bhagaji Kumble BSP -- 0.00% Prof. Minakshi A. Savalkar IND -- 0.00% Ranveer Sandesh Gautamrao VBA -- 0.00% Pramod Motiram Duthade IND -- 0.00% Madhukar Narayan Wankhede MNS -- 0.00% Adv. Kailas Ramrao Wankhede BMKP -- 0.00% Kishor Devidas Nagare NOTA -- 0.00% Nota

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,77,187 eligible electors, of which 1,46,179 were male, 1,31,007 female and 2 voters of the third gender. A total of 249 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,42,024.

Umarkhed has an elector sex ratio of 906.3.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Rajendra Waman Najardhane of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 48576 votes which was 25.89% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 48.07% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Khadase Vijayrao Yadavrao of INC won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 7375 votes which was 4.89% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 44.31% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SS got the most votes and the in the 82. Umarkhed Assembly segment of Hingoli Lok Sabha constituency. Hingoli Parliament seat was won by SS.

Number of contestants: A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 20 contestants and in 2009 elections 22 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 68.34%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 67.69%, while it was 62.37 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is 0.65%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 341 polling stations in 82. Umarkhed constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 312.

Extent: 82. Umarkhed constituency comprises of the following areas of Yavatmal district of Maharashtra: Umarkhed Tehsil, Mahagaon Tehsil (Part), Revenue Circle-Gunj, Morath, Mahagaon.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Umarkhed is: 19.6986 77.7696.

