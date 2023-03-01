Umesh Pal Murder: Ex-MP Atique Ahmed's Brother Ashraf Fears for His Life, Moves Court Against Jail Shift

The plot continues to thicken in the Umesh Pal murder case as jailed former SP MP Atique Ahmed’s brother, former MLA Ashraf Ahmed, who is lodged at a jail in UP’s Bareilly, has reportedly appealed to a court against being transferred out of prison, fearing for his life.

UP police kicked into action following the February 24 murder of Umesh Pal, a key witness in the 2005 murder of BSP MLA Raju Pal.

Jailed former SP MP Atique Ahmed, is the prime accused in the 2005 murder of BSP MLA Raju Pal and is accused of hatching a murder conspiracy from inside Gujarat’s Sabarmati jail, where he is currently lodged.

Ashraf Ahmed, also accused in the murder case, has petitioned a court against being moved out of the Bareilly prison premises for a court hearing or for jail transfer for fear of being killed, reported India Today on Tuesday.

The police on Monday shot dead one of the assailants, Arbaaz, in an encounter in Prayagraj. Deputy Commissioner of Police Navendu Kumar told PTI that Arbaaz, who was the driver of the white SUV used by the assailants to attack Pal, was surrounded by police teams following an intelligence input, and that he was shot in retaliation after he opened fire on the police.

On Tuesday, two more shooters were identified from CCTV footage. One accused is Mohd Ghulam, brother of Mahanagar District President of BJP Minority Front Rahil Hasan. The police detained Rahil Hasan as Mohd Ghulam is absconding.

Meanwhile, another accused was detained on Tuesday. Sadaqat Khan has been named as one of the key conspirators in the murder. He is a practising lawyer who was staying at Allahabad University hostel. After viral photos of Khan with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav emerged on Tuesday, the SP leader responded in the UP assembly. “A picture can be clicked with anyone and only half truth is shown in the narratives flown across," he said.

Atiq Ahmed’s son, Asad’s involvement is also being probed after a CCTV footage showed him as one of the four assailants involved in the crime. The CCTV footage of the crime shows the involvement of 6 to 7 men. Two cars and a bike were used by the assailants to attack Umesh Pal, who was an advocate by profession. The gunner provided to Umesh was also injured in the attack.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath earlier tore into the Opposition Samajwadi Party and vowed to destroy the mafias after the SP had questioned the law and order situation in the state in wake of the killing.

