Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Monday warned that no criminal involved in the murder of Umesh Pal will not be “spared". The statement came after another accused in the murder of Pal – a key witness in the 2005 Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA Raju Pal murder case – was shot dead in an encounter with Uttar Pradesh police.

“An investigation is regularly going on regarding the matter and those who are involved will not be spared. Whosoever is guilty will be punished by the authorities," said Pathak.

UP’s other Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya also congratulated the police and STF for carrying out the operation, and said, “I’d like to congratulate the Police team for this success. Such criminals murdered Umesh Pal and later two Police personnel. In today’s encounter, the second murderer was killed"

Remarks of the deputy Chief Ministers came days after UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also warned that all mafias and criminals will be decimated.

Meanwhile, posting about Vijay alias Usman’s killing in an encounter on Twitter, Gorakhpur MP Ravi Kishan recalled chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s “unko mitti mein mila denge” (run them into the ground) statement.

“Pujya Maharaj @myogiadityanath ji had said that they (mafia nexus) will be destroyed. The dreaded absconding killer Usman, who fired the first shot at Umesh Pal and Sandeep Nishad, was also killed in an encounter by the police today #up," Kishan tweeted in Hindi.

Vijay alias Usman, the man who fired the first shot at Umesh Pal was gunned down by a Prayagraj police team in an encounter in Prayagraj in the early hours of Monday.

Umesh Pal and his police security guards Sandeep Nishad and Raghvendra Singh were shot on February 24 outside his home in the Dhoomanganj area. While Pal died on the same day, both the security personnel died later during treatment.

Vijay Chaudhary alias Usman, an accused in the Umesh Pal murder case, was shot dead in the Kaundhiyara police station area around 5.30 am, Dhumanganj Station House Officer (SHO) Rajesh Kumar Maurya said on Monday.

Police said Usman was the one who fired the first shot at Umesh Pal.

Usman suffered bullet injuries in his neck, chest and thigh, according to police.

