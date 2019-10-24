Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Maharashtra Assembly Elections

0/288 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ YSRCP+ TDP+ INC+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats

Haryana Assembly Elections

0/90 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ BJD+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Umred Election Results 2019 Live Updates (उमरेड): Sudhir Laxman Parwe of BJP Leads

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Umred (उमरेड) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

News18 Election Results Hub | News18.com

Updated:October 24, 2019, 10:24 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

LiveStatus

Party
Candidate Name Refresh Data refresh
BJP
Sudhir Laxman Parwe
LEADING

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Detailed Results
Umred Election Results 2019 Live Updates (उमरेड): Sudhir Laxman Parwe of BJP Leads
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Umred (उमरेड) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

51. Umred (उमरेड), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Vidarbha region and Nagpur district of Maharashtra and is part of Ramtek Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Semi-Urban (Scheduled Caste) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 19.89% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 12.37%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 88.39%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,84,514 eligible electors, of which 1,47,181 were male, 1,37,333 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 111 service voters had also registered to vote.

Umred Election Results

  • 2019 Results
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
BJP
3585
46.06%
Sudhir Laxman Parwe
INC
3274
42.06%
Raju Devnath Parwe
BSP
432
5.55%
Sandip Sahadeo Meshram
VBA
223
2.86%
Rukshdas Mokasrao Bansod
NOTA
67
0.86%
Nota
MNS
53
0.68%
Manojkumar Manoranjan Bawangade
IND
35
0.45%
Abhishek Chaturbhuj Bansod
AMPI
35
0.45%
Pandurang Modku Shambharkar
IND
30
0.39%
Nitnavare Vinod Shalikram
PWPI
22
0.28%
Kamble Milind Devrao
RJSP
18
0.23%
Mina Gulabrao Warkar
BMKP
10
0.13%
Bawane Padmakar Domaji

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,84,020 eligible electors, of which 1,48,394 were male, 1,35,626 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 111 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,77,378.

Umred has an elector sex ratio of 933.09.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Parwe Sudhir Laxman of BJP won in this seat by defeating the BSP candidate by a margin of 58322 votes which was 31.07% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 49.22% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Parwe Sudhir Laxman of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 44696 votes which was 25.58% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 48.89% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SS got the most votes and the in the 51. Umred Assembly segment of Ramtek Lok Sabha constituency. Ramtek Parliament seat was won by SS.

Number of contestants: A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 16 contestants and in 2009 elections 20 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 68%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 66.09%, while it was 62.99 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is 1.91%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 383 polling stations in 51. Umred constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 386.

Extent: 51. Umred constituency comprises of the following areas of Nagpur district of Maharashtra: Bhiwapur Tehsil, 2 Umred Tehsil 3. Kuhi Tehsil.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Umred is: 20.8619 79.3297.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Umred results.

 

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram