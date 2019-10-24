Umred Election Results 2019 Live Updates (उमरेड): Sudhir Laxman Parwe of BJP Leads

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

51. Umred (उमरेड), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Vidarbha region and Nagpur district of Maharashtra and is part of Ramtek Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Semi-Urban (Scheduled Caste) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 19.89% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 12.37%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 88.39%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,84,514 eligible electors, of which 1,47,181 were male, 1,37,333 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 111 service voters had also registered to vote.

Umred Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BJP 3585 46.06% Sudhir Laxman Parwe INC 3274 42.06% Raju Devnath Parwe LEADING BSP 432 5.55% Sandip Sahadeo Meshram VBA 223 2.86% Rukshdas Mokasrao Bansod NOTA 67 0.86% Nota MNS 53 0.68% Manojkumar Manoranjan Bawangade IND 35 0.45% Abhishek Chaturbhuj Bansod AMPI 35 0.45% Pandurang Modku Shambharkar IND 30 0.39% Nitnavare Vinod Shalikram PWPI 22 0.28% Kamble Milind Devrao RJSP 18 0.23% Mina Gulabrao Warkar BMKP 10 0.13% Bawane Padmakar Domaji

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,84,020 eligible electors, of which 1,48,394 were male, 1,35,626 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 111 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,77,378.

Umred has an elector sex ratio of 933.09.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Parwe Sudhir Laxman of BJP won in this seat by defeating the BSP candidate by a margin of 58322 votes which was 31.07% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 49.22% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Parwe Sudhir Laxman of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 44696 votes which was 25.58% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 48.89% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SS got the most votes and the in the 51. Umred Assembly segment of Ramtek Lok Sabha constituency. Ramtek Parliament seat was won by SS.

Number of contestants: A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 16 contestants and in 2009 elections 20 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 68%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 66.09%, while it was 62.99 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is 1.91%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 383 polling stations in 51. Umred constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 386.

Extent: 51. Umred constituency comprises of the following areas of Nagpur district of Maharashtra: Bhiwapur Tehsil, 2 Umred Tehsil 3. Kuhi Tehsil.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Umred is: 20.8619 79.3297.

