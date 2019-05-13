‘UN Has Acknowledged PM's New War Technology’: Raj Thackeray’s Jibe at Modi

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena president Raj Thackeray said the United Nations has passed a resolution on the basis of the PM’s latest statement on radar technology.“Recently, the United Nations has passed a resolution that all warring countries should go to war in the monsoon season only. This way, the target country will not know how it was hit. The cloud cover will make detection difficult. This is the latest technology which has been credited to our Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Thackeray quipped at a press conference in Thane on Monday. He was speaking to the reporters on the sidelines of his party’s organisational meet.“Our country is being mocked at in the international arena because of Mr Modi,” he further said.He said the country wants a mature Prime Minister and not a literate one. “Even those who had brought down the twin towers, were educated. We didn’t ask for our Prime Minister’s educational qualifications. We want him to be mature,” he said.He also slammed Modi saying that the PM need not hand out certificates of patriotism to people.During his party meet, Thackeray reviewed the severe drought situation in Maharashtra. He said his party workers have undertaken drought relief measures and said that he did not believe in ‘drought tourism’. He refuted media reports that he was to undertake a tour of drought-hit areas in Maharashtra.“If the Maharashtra government has worked on irrigation issues, how is there such a severe drought in 29,000 villages? Also, we are in the process of finding out where these 1,20,000 wells are. The government had claimed it has dug so many wells,” he said.When asked about the controversy over the term ‘Hindu terror’ in the country at present, he said: “There is no ‘Hindu terrorism’ or ‘Muslim terrorism’. There is terrorism. And wherever it exists, it needs to be crushed.”