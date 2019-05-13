English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
‘UN Has Acknowledged PM's New War Technology’: Raj Thackeray’s Jibe at Modi
He also slammed PM Modi saying that the PM need not hand out certificates of patriotism to people.
File photo of MNS chief Raj Thackeray.
Loading...
Mumbai: Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena president Raj Thackeray said the United Nations has passed a resolution on the basis of the PM’s latest statement on radar technology.
“Recently, the United Nations has passed a resolution that all warring countries should go to war in the monsoon season only. This way, the target country will not know how it was hit. The cloud cover will make detection difficult. This is the latest technology which has been credited to our Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Thackeray quipped at a press conference in Thane on Monday. He was speaking to the reporters on the sidelines of his party’s organisational meet.
“Our country is being mocked at in the international arena because of Mr Modi,” he further said.
He said the country wants a mature Prime Minister and not a literate one. “Even those who had brought down the twin towers, were educated. We didn’t ask for our Prime Minister’s educational qualifications. We want him to be mature,” he said.
He also slammed Modi saying that the PM need not hand out certificates of patriotism to people.
During his party meet, Thackeray reviewed the severe drought situation in Maharashtra. He said his party workers have undertaken drought relief measures and said that he did not believe in ‘drought tourism’. He refuted media reports that he was to undertake a tour of drought-hit areas in Maharashtra.
“If the Maharashtra government has worked on irrigation issues, how is there such a severe drought in 29,000 villages? Also, we are in the process of finding out where these 1,20,000 wells are. The government had claimed it has dug so many wells,” he said.
When asked about the controversy over the term ‘Hindu terror’ in the country at present, he said: “There is no ‘Hindu terrorism’ or ‘Muslim terrorism’. There is terrorism. And wherever it exists, it needs to be crushed.”
“Recently, the United Nations has passed a resolution that all warring countries should go to war in the monsoon season only. This way, the target country will not know how it was hit. The cloud cover will make detection difficult. This is the latest technology which has been credited to our Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Thackeray quipped at a press conference in Thane on Monday. He was speaking to the reporters on the sidelines of his party’s organisational meet.
“Our country is being mocked at in the international arena because of Mr Modi,” he further said.
He said the country wants a mature Prime Minister and not a literate one. “Even those who had brought down the twin towers, were educated. We didn’t ask for our Prime Minister’s educational qualifications. We want him to be mature,” he said.
He also slammed Modi saying that the PM need not hand out certificates of patriotism to people.
During his party meet, Thackeray reviewed the severe drought situation in Maharashtra. He said his party workers have undertaken drought relief measures and said that he did not believe in ‘drought tourism’. He refuted media reports that he was to undertake a tour of drought-hit areas in Maharashtra.
“If the Maharashtra government has worked on irrigation issues, how is there such a severe drought in 29,000 villages? Also, we are in the process of finding out where these 1,20,000 wells are. The government had claimed it has dug so many wells,” he said.
When asked about the controversy over the term ‘Hindu terror’ in the country at present, he said: “There is no ‘Hindu terrorism’ or ‘Muslim terrorism’. There is terrorism. And wherever it exists, it needs to be crushed.”
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019, 6th Phase: 'I Am Sure UPA Will Come To Power With Absolute Majority', Says Jyotiraditya Scindia
-
Sunday 28 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Battle for Delhi | AAP, BJP & Congress Fight for 7 LS Seats in Delhi
-
Saturday 11 May , 2019
Elections 2019, Phase 6 | Voting in 59 Seats. Atishi, Gautam Gambhir, Pragya Thakur Among 979 candidates in Fray
-
Friday 10 May , 2019
Sam Pitroda's "Hua toh Hua" Comment on 1984 Riots Sparks Outrage
-
Friday 10 May , 2019
Election 2019: Ahead of Delhi Vote, Walled City Residents Draw Attention to Years of Political Neglect
Elections 2019, 6th Phase: 'I Am Sure UPA Will Come To Power With Absolute Majority', Says Jyotiraditya Scindia
Sunday 28 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Battle for Delhi | AAP, BJP & Congress Fight for 7 LS Seats in Delhi
Saturday 11 May , 2019 Elections 2019, Phase 6 | Voting in 59 Seats. Atishi, Gautam Gambhir, Pragya Thakur Among 979 candidates in Fray
Friday 10 May , 2019 Sam Pitroda's "Hua toh Hua" Comment on 1984 Riots Sparks Outrage
Friday 10 May , 2019 Election 2019: Ahead of Delhi Vote, Walled City Residents Draw Attention to Years of Political Neglect
Live TV
Recommended For You
- IPL 2019 Final | Season Review: How The Indian World Cup Squad Fared
- I Know Who I am and What I Say: Ranbir Breaks Silence On Kangana Calling Him 'Irresponsible'
- Latest Facebook App For Android Has The Shocking Habit of Sending Notifications Even When Signed Out
- Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
- Indian Army Conquers Karakoram Pass at 18700 Ft on Royal Enfield Himalayan – Watch Video
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results