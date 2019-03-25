English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Unable to Find 'Suitable' Candidate, JDS Returns Bangalore North Seat to Ally Congress
The alliance has been facing several roadblocks, with the JD(S) now realising it has no candidates to put up from its share of eight seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy meets Congress President Rahul Gandhi, in New Delhi (File photo: PTI)
Loading...
Troubles seem to be mounting for the Congress-JD(S) coalition in Karnataka after the southern ally, unable to find a 'suitable' candidate, returned the Bangalore North seat to the Congress.
Announcing the move, AICC General Secretary and Karnataka in-charge KC Venugopal thanked the JD(S) on Twitter. "@INCIndia is thankful to Shri H D Deve Gowda ji and the JD(S) for their kind gesture of giving back the Bengaluru North Lok Sabha seat to the Congress. Together, let us reclaim democracy," read his tweet.
The alliance has been facing several roadblocks, with the JD(S) now realising it has no candidates to put up from its share of eight seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The JD(S) had initially demanded 12 of the 28 Lok Sabha. The demand had stunned the state Congress leaders, especially since the Gowda clan is an actual force in only six districts in the old Mysore region.
After deliberations, Congress President Rahul Gandhi ceded eight seats to the JD(S) and the state unit reluctantly agreed to honour the deal.
While getting the seats was easy, the Gowdas now face a crisis. The sub-regional party has no candidates and no organisational structure in five of the eight seats. With the last date to file nominations around the corner, Gowda’s party has approached the Congress and requested it to “loan” candidates to fight on the JD(S) symbol.
Announcing the move, AICC General Secretary and Karnataka in-charge KC Venugopal thanked the JD(S) on Twitter. "@INCIndia is thankful to Shri H D Deve Gowda ji and the JD(S) for their kind gesture of giving back the Bengaluru North Lok Sabha seat to the Congress. Together, let us reclaim democracy," read his tweet.
The alliance has been facing several roadblocks, with the JD(S) now realising it has no candidates to put up from its share of eight seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The JD(S) had initially demanded 12 of the 28 Lok Sabha. The demand had stunned the state Congress leaders, especially since the Gowda clan is an actual force in only six districts in the old Mysore region.
After deliberations, Congress President Rahul Gandhi ceded eight seats to the JD(S) and the state unit reluctantly agreed to honour the deal.
While getting the seats was easy, the Gowdas now face a crisis. The sub-regional party has no candidates and no organisational structure in five of the eight seats. With the last date to file nominations around the corner, Gowda’s party has approached the Congress and requested it to “loan” candidates to fight on the JD(S) symbol.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019 Things You Might Have Missed
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Why Are Few Women Represented In Politics?
-
Monday 04 June , 2018
India's Drying Rivers: How can we Save our Rivers from Drying Up feat. Sunderlal Bahuguna
-
Tuesday 19 March , 2019
War of Words: How Akhilesh Replied To Yogi’s Taunt Over SP-BSP Coalition
-
Tuesday 19 March , 2019
Exclusive: News18 Tracks Down Nirav Modi in London
IPL 2019 Things You Might Have Missed
Friday 22 March , 2019 Why Are Few Women Represented In Politics?
Monday 04 June , 2018 India's Drying Rivers: How can we Save our Rivers from Drying Up feat. Sunderlal Bahuguna
Tuesday 19 March , 2019 War of Words: How Akhilesh Replied To Yogi’s Taunt Over SP-BSP Coalition
Tuesday 19 March , 2019 Exclusive: News18 Tracks Down Nirav Modi in London
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Netflix is Flexing Its AI Muscles, With The Episode Ordering Experiment For Love, Death + Robots
- IPL 2019 | Bumrah Recovering Well, to be Assessed Again on Monday: MI
- Spotify, YouTube Music, Apple Music, JioSaavn And More: Music Streaming Battles Have Just Started
- It's Surreal Feeling People of All Ages Accepted My Work, Says Gajraj Rao
- Lok Sabha Elections: 87,000 WhatsApp Groups Will Bombard Voters With Messages, But How Many Are Linked to Political Parties?
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results