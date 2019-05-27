Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Unanimous Support From MLAs Brings Respite for Kamal Nath Govt Crushed by Lok Sabha Debacle

After losing to the Congress in last year's assembly polls by a whisker, the BJP ensured a near whitewash of the ruling party in Madhya Pradesh in the Lok Sabha polls.

Vivek Trivedi | News18

Updated:May 27, 2019, 1:13 PM IST
Unanimous Support From MLAs Brings Respite for Kamal Nath Govt Crushed by Lok Sabha Debacle
File photo of Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Kamal Nath.
Loading...
Bhopal: Reeling under the crushing defeat of the Congress both nationally and in Madhya Pradesh, the Kamal Nath government in the state got some respite on Sunday when all MLAs, including those supporting the government from outside, unequivocally supported the government in a post poll meeting in Bhopal.

The meeting chaired by CM Kamal Nath was attended by all Congress leaders, along with three MLAs from the BSP and SP. Four independent MLAs supporting the government were also in attendance.

The support cries from these MLAs, especially from rebellious Ram Bai Singh of the BSP and Thakur Surendra Singh, come as a breather for a beleaguered Kamal Nath. The supporters reportedly did not put forward any condition, not even for ministerial berths.

With the government constantly being threatened, those supporting the government were offered a special treatment in the meeting. Independent MLA Surendra Singh Thakur, who was raising a rebellion against the Congress till recently, seemed mellowed down when he said he was with the government which would last for five years.

Also present in the meeting was senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, who claimed that the government has the backing of 121 MLAs.

Several voices echoed the same sentiment in the meeting, that it was nationalism which defeated the party candidates as national issues remained at the forefront.

The party seniors insisted that ministers must listen more to the MLAs and address their issues. It was also concluded that government schemes should be implemented more vigorously to win back the public support. It was also decided that collectors and commissioners would be directed to address public issues with more care and attention. The meet was considered crucial after speculations over the fate of the MP government.

The party also rejected claims that CM Kamal Nath has offered to resign as the MPCC head.

The ministers were asked to offer region-wise feedback while it was decided that cabinet meeting would be held twice every week. Questions were raised on Nath’s leadership after Congress lost 28 seats in lok Sabha polls in Madhya Pradesh, winning just one through Nakul Nath, son of the chief minister.
